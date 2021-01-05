LaSalle St. Announces Recruitment Of Independent Advisors With $1.5 Billion In Client Assets During 2020, Along With 100% Advisor Retention

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced that it successfully recruited independent advisors with $1.5 billion in total client assets while retaining all of its existing advisors during calendar year 2020.

LaSalle St.'s results during a year characterized by unprecedented recruiting challenges demonstrate the strength of its value proposition as a mid-sized wealth management firm that combines leading-edge technology platforms with a service approach that prioritizes growth and maximum flexibility for advisory practices and financial institutions-based wealth management programs.

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Senior Vice President for Business Development, said, "We are very pleased to have welcomed a number of highly successful financial advisors and practices to our platform this year, while at the same time retaining all of our existing advisors. 2020 presented an array of challenges to both advisors and clients that none of us had previously encountered, from extreme market volatility to more extensive use of remote service models. LaSalle St.'s excellent recruiting and retention results in this environment demonstrate that advisors trust and rely on us to provide them and their clients with the tools, capabilities and service they need to grow, regardless of external challenges."

In addition to its 'Culture of Yes' philosophy that continually drives the company and its leaders to go above and beyond to exceed advisors' and institutions' service expectations, LaSalle St. distinguished itself among its mid-sized competitors last year by introducing an array of new platforms and capabilities to help advisors and institutions achieve their growth objectives, including:

The Growth Acceleration Platform for financial institutions-based wealth management programs, which assists financial institutions in expanding and fully leveraging the potential of their wealth and investment management capabilities;

GuideTrack, a digitally-enabled, comprehensive financial planning platform;

The Fund and Annuity Direct Help Desk, a platform that supports financial advisors with overseeing client assets that are held off-platform, rather than with LaSalle St.'s broker-dealer or RIA platforms; and

The Zero-Interest Rate Lending Program, which finances succession planning-driven acquisitions and other strategic transactions for the firm's affiliated advisors with zero-rate loans from LaSalle St's own balance sheet.

Mr. Contey concluded, "During uncertain times, independent financial advisors and institutions need to know that their partner wealth management firms will continue to place their advisors' and institutions' growth ahead of their own no matter what challenges may come. LaSalle St. places this commitment at the heart of everything we do – from our refusal to use succession planning and acquisition services as a profit center, to enabling maximum flexibility for advisors with our Fund and Annuity Direct Help Desk, to rolling out digital tools that empower advisors to support clients' financial planning needs across a broad range of technology and service preferences. We are gratified that leading independent advisors recognized the strength of our value proposition in 2020, and we look forward to continuing to help our advisors and institutions grow in the years ahead."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $10 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

