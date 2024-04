Laser Photonics Receives Order From L3Harris For LaserTower Compact System; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Laser Photonics Corp. (LASE) announced on Tuesday that it has received an order from L3Harris Technologies, Inc. for its LaserTower compact industrial-grade marking and engraving system.

Currently, the stock is surging over 54% in pre-market trading.

L3Harris will be utilizing Laser Photonics' LaserTower compact system at its semiconductor division in Palm Bay, Florida.

