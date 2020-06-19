Laser Tech Unveils New Corporate Logo, Modernizing Brand Identity

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Tech, Inc. (LTI), designer and manufacturer of innovative laser-based speed, distance, and sensor measurement devices since 1985, announced today the first stage of its new corporate brand identity with a redesigned logo.

The new logo was unveiled as part of their 35th anniversary celebration and corporate brand identity overhaul, in a move to use the stable foundation LTI has built over the years and unify LTI's global presence signifying plans for an energizing future.

Designed in-house, the first decision was to shorten the name from Laser Technology, Inc. to Laser Tech. The logo mark next to the company name remains the same, bringing over the transmit and receive DNA that formed Laser Tech's 35-year history.

The font moves into a slanted position to communicate the motion of moving forward, innovation, and quick and smart measurements. The addition of the red underline into the logo visualizes the laser beam and represents stability and a firm foundation. Lastly, the Laser Tech color was modified from the original maroon to a vibrant and unabashed red.

"As Laser Tech celebrates its 35-year anniversary this year, we are excited to unveil and go to market with a new logo that communicates our stability and our commitment to bring innovative solutions to our partners and end users worldwide," stated Jordan Vermillion, Director of Marketing at LTI.

These changes come at a time when the company is transforming, and clearly illustrates Laser Tech's focus on innovation and the energy they bring to the table for their partners and community. This bold look of innovative branding has provided Laser Tech with a new visual language throughout all aspects of their marketing and evolves the visual identity that has been exhibited by LTI in the past.

This modern and dynamic concept is to embody realistic situations that people can connect with, and that better describes not only LTI's image, but their products and solutions they provide to end-users who are looking to solve problems in their professional fields.

About Laser Technology, Inc.

Laser Technology, Inc. is a Colorado-based manufacturer devoted to the design and manufacture of innovative laser-based speed and distance measurement instruments to address real-world needs and applications, including speed enforcement, incident investigation, forestry, mining, utilities, surveying and industrial process control. Visit http://www.lasertech.com for additional information.

SOURCE Laser Tech, Inc.