Laserfiche Announces 2019 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Award Winners

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the winners of the 2019 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. The awards honor organizations that have driven industry-leading digital initiatives with transformative outcomes for their businesses, communities, employees and customers.

This year, Laserfiche recognized 11 organizations that innovate with Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences. Nominations were collected from 22 countries worldwide, and winners were selected based on their solution's organizational impact and exemplary use of Laserfiche technology.

"We are constantly inspired by our customers who use Laserfiche to visualize their data, to look beyond today's challenges to tomorrow's opportunities," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "This year's winners are pushing themselves and others to digitally transform, and reimagine how technology can transform lives."

Congratulations to the 2019 Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners:

Business Impact Award: Standard Bank Fleet Management

Standard Bank Fleet Management Digital Transformation Award: The Wenger Group, Inc.

The Wenger Group, Inc. Industry Disruptor Award: Riela Yachts Ltd

Riela Yachts Ltd Social Impact Award: Collin County, Texas

Regional Choice – Africa : Cosmopolitan Development Projects

Cosmopolitan Development Projects Regional Choice – Asia Pacific : City University Hong Kong

City University Hong Kong Regional Choice – Australia / New Zealand : St Paul's College

Regional Choice – Europe : Kensington Mortgages

Kensington Mortgages Regional Choice – Latin America : AFP CRECER S.A.

AFP CRECER S.A. Regional Choice – Middle East : BBAC

BBAC Regional Choice – North America : Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Customers' Choice: New Caney Independent School District

The 2019 Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were presented during the Laserfiche Empower 2020 Conference in Long Beach, California. The list, along with descriptions of each winner's initiative, is available on the Laserfiche Empower Conference website.

To learn more about the Run Smarter Awards and Laserfiche Empower Conference, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

