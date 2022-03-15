Laserfiche Teams Up with Girls Who Code to Address the Widening Gender Gap in Technology

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced its partnership with Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in technology and computing. The support is part of Laserfiche's commitment to drive positive change in the world through technology.

"The memory of Nien-Ling Wacker, the founder of Laserfiche and my late wife, serves as a living legacy to so many women and girls who pursue careers in technology," said Laserfiche CEO Chris Wacker. "As proud sponsors of Girls Who Code, we are empowering a generation of brilliant minds and change-makers to solve the world's most urgent problems."

Since its inception, Girls Who Code has reached more than 500 million people globally and 450,000 girls through its programming. The organization serves girls from elementary school to college, half of whom come from historically underrepresented groups in the technology industry. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Girls Who Code aims to bridge the inequities of educational access and opportunity through free, virtual programs like Code at Home and the Summer Immersion Program.

"Laserfiche is dedicated to accelerating innovation, and that can't happen without diverse participation in technology," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "Support for STEM programs through organizations like Girls Who Code will help to prepare today's youth to be tomorrow's leaders and shape the future we want to see."

"Girls Who Code wants to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does — and that would not be possible without the support of partners like Laserfiche," said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. "We're excited to partner with a company whose story aligns so well with our mission and look forward to working together to foster a more diverse and inclusive technology industry."

About Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities.

Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 450,000 students through our in-person and virtual programming and we have nearly 90,000 college-aged alumni. We have sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 13 billion engagements globally. In 2018, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list.

