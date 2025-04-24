Trade Republic in Österreich ab sofort "steuereinfach", kostenfreies Girokonto mit AT IBAN und 2,25 Prozent Zinsen p.a. auf das gesamte Guthaben! -w-

North Media A-S Aktie

WKN: 903257 / ISIN: DK0010270347

24.04.2025 10:19:55

Lasse Ingemann Brodt to be interim CEO of FK Distribution

Announcement no. 7-2025
24 April 2025

North Media’s Group CEO, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, will as of 24 April 2025, for a period of up to one year, serve as interim CEO of FK Distribution A/S, the largest subsidiary in the North Media Group. Lasse Ingemann Brodt takes over from Andreas Hald, who has served as CEO of the Danish distribution business since April 2023 and is leaving the Group today by mutual agreement.

During the interim period and until a new CEO of FK Distribution A/S is appointed, Lasse Ingemann Brodt will also continue to serve as Group CEO of North Media, including operating and developing North Media’s businesses together with the rest of the Group Executive Board.

In 2024, FK Distribution packed and delivered over 1.1 billion retail offers, local weekly newspapers, and targeted mail (including magazines) to Danish households, generating a revenue of DKK 787 million.

For further information, please contact:
Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, tel +45 2024 3292

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply. 

North Media develops and operates platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together. These platforms help consumers find the right products, whether they are looking for groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. North Media has two core business areas: Last Mile: FK Distribution and SDR Svensk Direktreklam are the leading distributors of leaflets and local newspapers in Denmark and Sweden, respectively. Digital Services: Three businesses with the potential for growth, rising earnings and scalability: BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. MineTilbud is a leading digital offer platform. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering parcels, groceries, meal services, etc.


Aktien in diesem Artikel

North Media A-S 4,53 0,44% North Media A-S

