Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
29.11.2025 13:05:00
Last Call: Why You Need to Buy This Rare-Earth Metal Stock Before Everyone Else Catches On
What do smartphones, laptops, washing machines, electric vehicles, televisions, power tools, and electric toothbrushes have in common? None of them would be possible without a tiny piece of hardware that most people have never seen: a high-performance magnet made from rare earth metals.For years, the U.S. has been happy letting China handle the complex task of mining and processing the elements that go into those magnets. But that arrangement is starting to break down.Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have led the former to invest substantially in certain mining companies that can help it shore up a domestic supply of metals. One of those is MP Materials (NYSE: MP), and it may be the company best positioned to fill that gap.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
