Last Call for Submissions in First Global Smart-NFT Creation Contest by VIMworld.com with $20,000 In Prize Money

The winning entries, as chosen by community vote, will be eligible share a prize pool with a value of over $20,000 USD, with first place taking home roughly $13,000 USD. Additionally, the winning entrant's Smart NFT and accompanying lore will be incorporated into VIMworld's Open-Metaverse.

For complete details, submission guidelines and to register for the contest, visit https://community.vimworld.com

The aim of VIMworld is to construct an open metaverse that utilizes proprietary Smart NFT technology to create a digital ecosystem that is inclusive to all and engaging for collaborators of all kinds. In keeping with the tradition of empowering all voices of the VIMworld community, the contest has been designed with a unique twist.

The Theme:

VIMworld is seeking submissions for VIMs that effectively embody and represent the Dutch community. The winning VIM will be minted and available for a special NFT drop on the day of the Dutch King's Day celebrations, April 27, 2022. As an important note, enrolment is open to all participants from across the globe.

Background:



'Koningsdag', as it's known in the Netherlands, is a national holiday wherein the entire county turns out for a block party to celebrate the birthday of the reigning Dutch monarch, King Willem Alexander.

During the day, the streets and people are covered in orange, the national colour, with celebrations starting the night before and continuing throughout King's Day. Across the country, streets are filled with flea markets, street-corner musicians, DJ booths, boat-packed canals, parties, parades, music, food and drink, with appearances from the King and royal family in select cities.

Submissions for this contest will be carefully reviewed and narrowed down by a panel of expert judges consisting of members from the VIMworld team and the Dutch community who will whittle down entrants until only the highest quality submissions remain. Once the finalists have been selected, the final winners will be decided by community vote.

Aside from the prize money, the first-place winner will also receive the first mint of their VIM, featuring ID #1. Up to seven Finalists will also receive monetary prizes as well.

About VIMworld



VIMworld is a revolutionary Open Metaverse powered by Smart NFTs (Non-Fungible token). The platform consists of gaming, virtual assets, defi, linked with real life assets via IOT technology. We have created a platform where users can create, care, feed, grow, and exchange their Virtual Integrated Metadata (VIMs) designed by talented artists from around the world. Owners of the VIMs will benefit from the massive growth of the VImworld.com ecosystem. VIMworld is aggressively striving to push the boundaries of what's possible with the blockchain, both online and in the physical world. Visit www.vimworld.com .

