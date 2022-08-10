Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 21:21:00

Last Chance for Animals to Protest Animal Abuse at PBR Rodeo in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, 2022, the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) Team Tour will bring its exhibition of animal cruelty to the Honda Center. Last Chance for Animals (LCA) will be staging a protest at the arena to bring attention to the horrible ways the rodeo tortures animals to get them to perform.

LCA Logo (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

Bulls are generally calm creatures that must be provoked into battle. In order to encourage aggressive bucking, they are routinely fitted with tight, painful flank straps, kicked with spurs, and shocked with 5,000-volt electric prods. As the bulls buck wildly to rid themselves of the rider and these tools of torment, their weight coupled with their unnatural movements often lead to horrific injuries, including broken limbs, sprains, pulled muscles, paralysis, and torn ligaments. 

L.A. City currently has a pending bill that would prohibit the tools of torture used in rodeos. 

What:       PBR Rodeo Protest

Who:        Last Chance for Animals                                                                             

When:      Friday, August 12, 6-8 pm PDT
                  Saturday, August 13, 5-7 pm PDT
                  (Protestors will meet at the fountain at Katella and Douglas)

Location: Honda Center
                  2695 E Katella Ave
                  Anaheim, CA 92806

For further information, please contact Heather Wilson, 323-208-2937

Bull Riding Protest at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on August 12 and 13, 2022. (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-chance-for-animals-to-protest-animal-abuse-at-pbr-rodeo-in-anaheim-301603757.html

SOURCE Last Chance For Animals

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien zeigen letztendlich nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich kaum. An den US-Börsen werden Zuschläge beobachtet. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen