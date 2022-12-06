Last Dance of Malaysian Internet Celebrity MsPuiyi

SWAG Live, Taiwan's Livestream Platform, Exclusively Offers Her Last Adult Content Video Before Her Retirement

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi), Malaysia's most popular internet celebrity in adult entertainment, has a gorgeous look and a hot figure. With her every move making headlines, she abruptly announced her retirement from adult entertainment. Signed by SWAG, Taiwan's adult livestreaming platform, at a sky-high price, her last work with X-rated exclusive content will be released on the platform starting today (6th).

As the first actress in Southeast Asia to appear on the cover of Penthouse magazine in the United States, MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi), with more than 20 million followers, has even dwarfed many on-stage artists in Singapore, Malaysia, Europe and the United States, and has been selected as one of the "Top 100 Sexiest Women in Malaysia" by Malaysian magazine.

SWAG pointed out that MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi) was a regular user of Taiwan's famous social media platforms PTT and Dcard, and ran OnlyFans adult content that had attracted tens of thousands of fans around the world to pay and subscribe. Considering that her sudden exit from the adult entertainment industry today would be a shock to her fans, SWAG contacted her before the retirement press conference and signed a contract with her with enough money to buy a house in Taipei, Taiwan. SWAG further stated that exclusive "live content" from MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi) would be available on the platform starting December 6.

MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi) said emotionally in the press conference earlier that she would end the update of OnlyFans and officially disconnect from the adult industry in order to pursue her music dream of becoming a DJ. Declaring her strong resolve, she had ceremonially popped a black balloon with negative tags in person to signify rebirth. However, the news of MsPuiyi (Siew Pui Yi)'s retirement immediately attracted more than 200,000 likes on IG, and many people also commented: "Good for you, wish you the best!!" , "Great move planning for your future!" "I will definitely support you on SWAG", "See you on SWAG".

Press Contact／PR Specialist：Lai, Jien-Ru eric.lai@swag.live

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/last-dance-of-malaysian-internet-celebrity-mspuiyi-301695401.html

SOURCE SWAG