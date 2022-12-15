Last Minute Holiday Shopping Made Easy at Kohl’s – Extended Store Hours, Self-Pick Up Conveniences, More Savings Opportunities on Great Gifts, and More

The holidays are almost here, and Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is helping customers take the stress out of last minute shopping with tons of incredible deals on top gifts of the season, online and in-store shopping conveniences, extended store hours, and Kohl’s gift cards – a favorite that anyone would love to find in their stocking or under the tree this year – that are easy and quick to pick up.

Holiday Conveniences at Kohl’s

Kohl’s is making it easy, stress free, and quick for customers to shop for gifts through store conveniences like self-pickup and buy online pick up in-store, as well as online conveniences through Kohls.com and Kohl’s App. Check out some of the ways Kohl’s is taking the stress out of last minute holiday shopping:

In-Store Pickup: Skip the lines and save time through Kohl’s various in-store pickup options, including its newest in-store convenience, self-pickup, now available at all Kohl’s locations. Ready within two hours, shoppers who select "In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a "Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area or the customer service desk.

Skip the lines and save time through Kohl’s various in-store pickup options, including its newest in-store convenience, self-pickup, now available at all Kohl’s locations. Ready within two hours, shoppers who select "In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a "Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area or the customer service desk. Kohl’s App: Don’t want to forget important discounts or Kohl’s Cash coupons while shopping? The Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash, and other coupons, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout.

Don’t want to forget important discounts or Kohl’s Cash coupons while shopping? The Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash, and other coupons, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout. Kohl’s Pay: Available within the Kohl’s App, Kohl’s Pay allows shoppers to pay quickly and easily by connecting to a Kohl’s Card account and applying offers and coupons with one scan.

Available within the Kohl’s App, Kohl’s Pay allows shoppers to pay quickly and easily by connecting to a Kohl’s Card account and applying offers and coupons with one scan. Extended Holiday Store Hours: Most Kohl’s stores* will have extended hours in December to help shoppers with busy holiday schedules find time to grab the perfect gift in-store: Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25: CLOSED

Most Kohl’s stores* will have extended hours in December to help shoppers with busy holiday schedules find time to grab the perfect gift in-store:

Decked Out with Deals All Month Long

Whether customers are buying last minute stocking stuffers, or looking for gifts for those remaining people on their holiday gift list, Kohl’s is giving customers more ways to save on their holiday shopping with amazing deals and opportunities to earn Kohl’s Cash every day until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. In fact, for Super Saturday, Dec. 17, customers can take advantage of Kohl’s Friends & Family sale, offering an extra 25% off their purchase**, on top of savings across key gifting categories.

Top Gifts of the Season

Still looking for inspiration on gifts to give friends and loved ones? Here are some of the gifts Kohl’s shoppers are loving this season:

For the Beauty-Obsessed: Sephora at Kohl’s has been a go-to gifting option for the beauty lovers in shoppers’ lives. From popular gift sets from brands like Sol de Janeiro, Olaplex and Laneige, to a gravitation to Sephora at Kohl’s Daily Deals from brands including Too Faced, Charlotte Tilbury and Tarte, Sephora at Kohl’s has incredible beauty gifts at a variety of price points.

Sephora at Kohl’s has been a go-to gifting option for the beauty lovers in shoppers’ lives. From popular gift sets from brands like Sol de Janeiro, Olaplex and Laneige, to a gravitation to Sephora at Kohl’s Daily Deals from brands including Too Faced, Charlotte Tilbury and Tarte, Sephora at Kohl’s has incredible beauty gifts at a variety of price points. Eye on Active: You can’t go wrong with gifting active apparel this season. Some pieces Kohl’s shoppers are loving include Kohl’s Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece, the new Wander Jogger pant from Kohl’s private label athleisure brand FLX, and the Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt. Nike’s new Giannis Immortality basketball shoe for kids and men has also been a popular item this holiday season.

You can’t go wrong with gifting active apparel this season. Some pieces Kohl’s shoppers are loving include Kohl’s Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece, the new Wander Jogger pant from Kohl’s private label athleisure brand FLX, and the Nike Club Fleece sweatshirt. Nike’s new Giannis Immortality basketball shoe for kids and men has also been a popular item this holiday season. Deck the Home: Gadgets, equipment, and accessories for the home always make for popular holiday gifts. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday some gifts customers were loving included The Big One Throw Blanket, Shark Vacuums, and Ninja Kitchen Appliances. The holiday shopping events also drove customers to purchase popular deals, including the Amazon Fire Kids Tablet, Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, Gourma 5 Quart Air Fryer, and the Shark Vac-Mop.

Gadgets, equipment, and accessories for the home always make for popular holiday gifts. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday some gifts customers were loving included The Big One Throw Blanket, Shark Vacuums, and Ninja Kitchen Appliances. The holiday shopping events also drove customers to purchase popular deals, including the Amazon Fire Kids Tablet, Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, Gourma 5 Quart Air Fryer, and the Shark Vac-Mop. What Women Want: We all want to show our appreciation for the women in our lives with nice gifts they’ll enjoy. This season at Kohl’s, shoppers have been busy buying some popular gifting items including pajamas across brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow and Cuddl Duds, along with outerwear from brands including Lands’ End, ZeroXposure and Columbia. Sweaters and flannels from brands like Sonoma Goods for Life and SO have also been strong gifting items this year.

We all want to show our appreciation for the women in our lives with nice gifts they’ll enjoy. This season at Kohl’s, shoppers have been busy buying some popular gifting items including pajamas across brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow and Cuddl Duds, along with outerwear from brands including Lands’ End, ZeroXposure and Columbia. Sweaters and flannels from brands like Sonoma Goods for Life and SO have also been strong gifting items this year. Made for Men: Stumped on what to get the men on your list? At Kohl’s, shoppers are gravitating toward gifts such as cozy pajamas and flannels from brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life and Apt. 9. Casual apparel from brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s also make popular gifts for men.

Stumped on what to get the men on your list? At Kohl’s, shoppers are gravitating toward gifts such as cozy pajamas and flannels from brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life and Apt. 9. Casual apparel from brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s also make popular gifts for men. Focus on Footwear and Accessories: Some of the most popular gifts of the season are those to accessorize. Some of Kohl’s go-to gifting accessories include diamond and silver jewelry, fur boots from Koolaburra by Ugg, slippers for the family, and luggage by Samsonite.

Some of the most popular gifts of the season are those to accessorize. Some of Kohl’s go-to gifting accessories include diamond and silver jewelry, fur boots from Koolaburra by Ugg, slippers for the family, and luggage by Samsonite. Top Toys for Kids: For those looking for the toys that many kids have on their wish list, look no further than Kohl’s. This season, Kohl’s is a toy destination with popular brands including LEGO, Barbie, Fisher Price, Melissa & Doug, Step 2, and Hot Wheels. Some of the most sought after toys during Black Friday and Cyber Monday events included Magic Mixies, Squishmallows, Pokemon, and the Little Tikes Trampoline.

For those looking for the toys that many kids have on their wish list, look no further than Kohl’s. This season, Kohl’s is a toy destination with popular brands including LEGO, Barbie, Fisher Price, Melissa & Doug, Step 2, and Hot Wheels. Some of the most sought after toys during Black Friday and Cyber Monday events included Magic Mixies, Squishmallows, Pokemon, and the Little Tikes Trampoline. Stocking Stuffers: Don’t forget about the stocking stuffers! Kohl’s has a wide selection of fun and meaningful stocking stuffers to grab before the holidays. With options like games, candy, barware, and novelty items from Kohl’s expansive gift assortment, to gifts that give back from brands like Love Your Melon and Conscious Step, there are stocking stuffers available for the whole family.

Kohl’s Gift Cards Make the Perfect Last Minute Gift

For those who need a little help with their holiday shopping, Kohl’s gift cards make fantastic stocking stuffers and great gifts for friends and family. Customers can purchase Kohl’s gift cards at their nearest Kohl’s location, or online at Kohls.com.

Plus, Sephora gift cards are now available at Kohl’s, which make great gifts for any beauty lover in customers’ lives. The Sephora gift cards can be purchased at Sephora at Kohl’s, and can be used on all Sephora merchandise, either at free standing Sephora locations, or Sephora at Kohl’s locations.***

*Store hours may vary by location. See Kohls.com for details.

**Present coupon in-store or enter code on Kohls.com. Refer to the specific offers for terms and exclusions or ask an associate for details.

***Redeemable only for Sephora merchandise sold at Sephora locations in the U.S. and Canada, at Sephora.com, on the Sephora mobile app and in Sephora at Kohl’s locations. Not refundable or redeemable for cash except as required by law. The value of this card will not be replaced if the card is lost, stolen, altered, destroyed or used without authorization. Does not expire. If your purchase exceeds the balance, you must pay the difference. Card is issued by and is the obligation solely of LGCS Inc. You expressly release Sephora USA, Inc. and its affiliates other than LGCS Inc. for any and all liability with respect to this card. Complete terms and conditions (including arbitration agreement and class action waiver) are posted at www.sephora.com/giftcards. Purchase, use, or acceptance of this card constitutes acceptance of its terms and conditions, which may change. For store locations, orders, or card balance inquiries, please visit www.sephora.com or call 1-888-860-7897. 2022 LGCS Inc. All rights reserved.

