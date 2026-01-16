Alphabet C Aktie
Last Year, I Predicted That Alphabet Would Join the $3 Trillion Club. Here's Why the "Magnificent Seven" Stock Could Surpass $5 Trillion Before the End of 2027.
On Tuesday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) hit a new all-time high as its market capitalization surpassed a $4 trillion. Last year, Microsoft and Apple each briefly joined the $4 trillion club. But at the time of this writing, Alphabet and Nvidia are the only two members.Alphabet is now up a mind-numbing 136% from its 52-week low. In August, when Alphabet's market cap was hovering around $2.5 trillion, I predicted that it would surpass $3 trillion before the end of 2027. Here's why Alphabet exceeded my expectations, and why I now think it has room to run to $5 trillion before the end of next year.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
