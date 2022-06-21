LATAM and Cardless Co-Branded Credit Cards Take Off

LATAM introduces two new rewards cards - the LATAM Airlines Mastercard and LATAM Airlines World Elite Mastercard

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LATAM , the largest airline group in South America, and Silicon Valley-based credit cards startup Cardless , have partnered to offer two new co-branded rewards credit cards - the no-fee LATAM Airlines Mastercard and the LATAM Airlines World Elite Mastercard.

Created and distributed by Cardless and issued through First Electronic Bank, both cards are available to U.S. consumers, and offer the ability to earn award travel worldwide, Qualifying Points toward LATAM Pass Elite status, no foreign transaction fees , and other perks, including LATAM lounge access and seat upgrades. Miles can be redeemed to take advantage of LATAM group's global connectivity and extensive coverage of South America, with over 133 routes to 20 countries, as well as with LATAM's partner Delta and partner airlines around the world.

LATAM Airlines Mastercard

Annual Fee: $0

Sign-up Bonus: 15,000 miles after $1,000 spent in first three months

spent in first three months LATAM Purchases: 3x

Restaurants, Ground Transportation: 2x

Everything Else: 1x

Qualifying Points: Issued at a rate of 10% of miles earned from card purchases*

Foreign Transaction Fee: None

LATAM Airlines World Elite Mastercard

Annual Fee: $99

Sign-up Bonus: 40,000 miles after $2,500 spent in first three months

spent in first three months LATAM Purchases: 4x

Restaurants, Ground Transportation: 3x

Everything Else: 1x

Qualifying Points: Issued at a rate of 20% of miles earned from card purchases*

Upgrade Coupons: 3**

LATAM Lounge Access: 2 passes per account year

Foreign Transaction Fee: None

*Sign-up bonus miles and promotional miles are not eligible for Qualifying Points accrual. **Customers with LATAM Pass Gold Plus elite status and above will not receive additional Upgrade Coupons.

"We're seeing record high numbers for travel this year and it's no surprise people want generous travel benefits with their credit cards," said Michael Spelfogel, President and

Co-Founder of Cardless. "Through our collaboration with LATAM Airlines, we're excited to launch two separate credit card products, giving travelers access to the perks and rewards most relevant to their travel lifestyle."

"As the largest airline group in South America, LATAM is the logical solution for travel anywhere on our beautiful continent. Whether you are visiting the beaches of Brazil, the wonders of Machu Picchu, or the natural beauty of Patagonia, LATAM is your best choice. And with the new LATAM credit card, customers can earn miles towards award flights and more." said Marty St. George, Chief Commercial Officer of LATAM Airlines Group.

In addition to bespoke benefits, Cardless cards offer a number of features designed for digital native consumers, both in terms of security and easy access. New users will easily be able to apply for a Cardless card using their smartphone and, if approved, the virtual card can be delivered to their mobile wallet in seconds. The physical card will carry no card number in order to protect the user from fraud – should the digital-only number become compromised, users will be able to request a new account number through the Cardless mobile app immediately.

LATAM group currently offers travelers the opportunity to earn miles and valuable benefits through LATAM Pass, one of the largest airline loyalty programs in the world, with over 40 million members. In addition, customers will be able to redeem LATAM Pass Miles earned with LATAM Airlines credit cards on all LATAM's partner airlines, including Delta Air Lines.

The LATAM Airlines branded Credit Cards by Cardless are issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Account opening offers, earning rates and referral bonuses are subject to change and to credit approval. Mastercard, World Elite and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM Airlines Group and its affiliates are the main group of airlines in South America, present in five domestic markets: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, with international operations within Latin America, and between Latin America and Europe, Oceania, United States, and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A320, A320neo and A319 aircraft.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of co-brand credit card product development. Cardless has raised $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves.

