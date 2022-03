Latch Stock Is Down 60%: Time to Buy the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors in growth and early-stage public companies have had a rough few months. This is exemplified in the price of the Renaissance IPO ETF, which is down over 32% in the last six months, compared to the S&P 500, which is only down a measly 5% over that period. Many stocks have fared even worse than the IPO ETF, down as much as 50% or 70% in just a few months.One of these stocks is Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH). The smart-lock and real estate software company has put up great growth numbers, but investors have soured on the stock recently, with shares down 67% in the last six months.Is it time to buy the dip on Latch stock? Let's find out. Continue reading