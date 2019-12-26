Latest 2019 ez1099 Tax Preparation Software Supports Data Transfer From Previous Year to Current Year

PHOENIX, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tax preparation business owners and HR staff can quickly process 1099 forms with the latest ez1099 2019 software from Halfpricesoft.com. Customers are now accommodated with many new features in the new tax preparation software. Companies can also easily roll tax data forward from one year to another with the ez1099 2019 application. All of this can be done in-house! No expensive tax accountants needed.

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. Just added this year--1098-F form!

This 1099 tax form printing software can print all recipient copies on plain white paper. Recipient forms can also be printed in PDF format (advanced version purchase required) to be sent via email.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can run on Windows, Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machine installed with Bootcamp program.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software (per calendar year). Or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability, ez1099 is affordable for any size business. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.

The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

ez1099 supports white paper printing for recipient copies

Quick data import feature

Supports compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Supports unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Fill tax data on pre-printed forms

Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the non-obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

