Latest FedRAMP® Authorization Increases Trend Micro's Leadership as the Most Globally Compliant Cybersecurity Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its latest platform compliance achievement: Trend Cloud One™ for Government has obtained a FedRAMP® ATO (Authorization to Operate). This builds upon over a dozen similar certifications as well as support for customers to meet local compliance regulations in 175+ countries – making Trend's platform the global leader in adapting to security regulations.

Mark Houpt, Chief Information Security Officer at DataBank:"When evaluating a security vendor, we examine every element of their offerings to understand their expertise and how they compare to others in the industry. An authorization to operate with FedRAMP is highly sought after as an indication of the highest level of security capability and compliance. It offers value to enterprises worldwide, regardless of their US federal needs. By partnering with Trend, we are empowered to pass the benefits of this achievement to our customers and their organizations."

Trend Micro's certification represents the highest level of protection for federal and compliance-driven organizations.

As the gold standard among government certifications worldwide, the new authorization will bring Trend's industry-leading server, workload and endpoint protection capabilities to customers modernizing cloud environments in both the private and public sectors. Trend Micro was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Q2 2022 and has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) report 17 times since 2002.

Trend has also been named a leader in the hybrid cloud workload security market by IDC for five consecutive years.*

Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President of Advisory Services at Coalfire: "The market is in need of a comprehensive platform that grants visibility to cyber risk and makes remediation manageable. As our long-standing partner passes this new FedRAMP milestone, we'll be delighted to deliver the outstanding capabilities in the Trend Micro offering. Trend's tireless commitment to the federal government space provides public sector authorities and suppliers with the scalable, flexible security they need to manage risk effectively."

What takes multiple solutions from other vendors can be done with a single offering from Trend Micro that includes capabilities for intrusion defense to mitigate attacks and identify potential risks, identify and reduce vulnerabilities and filter out exploits of unpatched vulnerabilities, allowing time for normal patch cycles to complete while limiting unwanted exposure. As a SaaS delivery model, customers enjoy reduction in operational impact via automated installation, configuration updates, patching and backups, enabling them to focus on more pressing security tasks.

The solution brings the highest level of protection to federal and compliance-driven organizations, which are often targeted by threat actors. Capabilities include:

Complete endpoint and workload security: Secure ­user endpoints, servers, data centers, and cloud workloads using a comprehensive SaaS solution without compromising performance.

Secure ­user endpoints, servers, data centers, and cloud workloads using a comprehensive SaaS solution without compromising performance. Highest level of protection against all types of threats: Detect and protect against vulnerabilities, malware, and unauthorized changes with comprehensive security for multiple environments.

Detect and protect against vulnerabilities, malware, and unauthorized changes with comprehensive security for multiple environments. Integrations that enable faster detection and response: Eliminate blind spots, alert overload, operational complexity, and security gaps.

Eliminate blind spots, alert overload, operational complexity, and security gaps. Simplified compliance: Certified under FedRAMP, ISO, CSA, and more, Cloud One has the compliance capabilities to confidently streamline cyber risk management.

Achieving this FedRAMP status represents confidence from the US public sector in Trend's ability to secure the growing cloud attack surface of government agencies as well as their partners and suppliers.

Trend is committed to data privacy and information collection transparency. Data processing will remain in the US and data will be separated from the commercial Trend Micro cloud environment to ensure it is only accessible to analysts with security clearance to meet strict FedRAMP requirements.

Craig P. Abod, President at Carahsoft: "As Trend Micro's public sector distributor, Carahsoft is pleased to see this critical milestone in the FedRAMP authorization process. Trend's investments demonstrate the significance of the FedRAMP program, its dedication to facilitating secure cloud migration for agencies, and acknowledgement of the program's importance to their customers and reseller partners who support this market."

Established in 2011, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) is a government-wide initiative designed to empower agencies to securely use advanced cloud technologies for greater operational agility, cost efficiency and innovation. FedRAMP standardizes security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies, using highly transparent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards and guidelines.

To learn more, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/capabilities/solutions-for/federal-government/cloud-security.html

To view Cloud One™ for Government on the FedRAMP Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2226228379

*IDC Worldwide Cloud Workload Security Market Shares, 2022: A Shifting Landscape (doc #US50197823, May 2023).

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

