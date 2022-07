Latest Launch With NASA Shows This Growth Stock Has a Long Flight Path

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) set its sights on the moon with its CAPSTONE mission, successfully launching the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment for NASA at 5:55 a.m. ET on June 28. The successful launch, carried out using Rocket Lab's Electron reusable rocket, carved one more successful notch in Rocket Lab's proverbial belt.On July 4, the company's Photon deployable space vehicle entered the final stage of its mission, separating from the last launch stage of Electron to position CAPSTONE's CubeSat. The device should deliver exceptionally useful info about lunar orbits in preparation for NASA's future lunar station development, Project Artemis. Rocket Lab's varied toolkit and history of successes make it a strong contender to lead the future of satellite deployment. Current low share prices offer a chance to get in on the ground level of this potentially stellar delivery company as it positions itself for proverbial take off.Image source: Getty Images.