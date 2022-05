Latest Marvel Movie Kickstarts Summer Blockbuster Season With Massive Debut

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's the type of comeback story Hollywood simply adores. The big, bad heavy has suffered an unexpected blow (that would be the film-industry-paradigm-destroying Netflix and its dire recent earnings results). Now, an old-school hero -- the traditional movie-theater business -- has a chance to prove there's still some gas left in the tank.This weekend, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the latest installment in Disney and Marvel's long-running, uber-successful costumed Avengers franchise, scored one of the biggest domestic box-office debuts of all time. This could be the beginning of a rollicking, sequels-and-superheroes-fueled summer movie season.Continue reading