WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

04.03.2026 17:20:00

Latest News From Amazon and Meta Shows Why Alphabet Is the AI Stock to Beat

Recent news coming out of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers the latest proof for why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own.According to a report from The Information, Meta canceled the development of its most advanced custom AI chips after struggling with its design. It had planned to use the chips to help train its AI models. Instead, the social media giant will focus on a simpler version. This is the second AI training chip design that Meta has scrapped, demonstrating how difficult it can be to design these chips, even with the help of a company like Broadcom. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
09.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight Barclays Capital
06.02.26 Amazon Buy UBS AG
06.02.26 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.02.26 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 7 670,00 -0,52% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 262,35 0,77% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 262,55 0,85% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 186,00 -0,16% Amazon
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 571,90 -0,23% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
