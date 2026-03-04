Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
04.03.2026 17:20:00
Latest News From Amazon and Meta Shows Why Alphabet Is the AI Stock to Beat
Recent news coming out of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) offers the latest proof for why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to own.According to a report from The Information, Meta canceled the development of its most advanced custom AI chips after struggling with its design. It had planned to use the chips to help train its AI models. Instead, the social media giant will focus on a simpler version. This is the second AI training chip design that Meta has scrapped, demonstrating how difficult it can be to design these chips, even with the help of a company like Broadcom.
