Latest Node.js boosts stream performance

Node.js v20.8.0 has arrived, offering performance improvements for streams in the popular JavaScript runtime environment.Published as the "current" version of Node.js on September 29 and offering the platform's latest features, Version 20.8.0 can be downloaded from nodejs.org. Stream performance improvements were made to writeable and readable streams, improving creation and destruction by roughly 15% and reducing memory overhead of each stream. Other highlights include performance improvements for readable webstream, boosting readable stream async iterator consumption by about 140%, and improving readable stream pipeto consumption by approximately 60%.