Latest OpenSpace Release Improves Capturing on Multiple Sites and Includes New Tools for Field and VDC Team Coordination

92% of features included in the latest OpenSpace Capture product release were customer requests

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360° reality capture and AI-powered analytics, announced today highly requested new features designed to make reality capture from OpenSpace even more powerful, faster, and easier to use. This release of OpenSpace Capture delivers improvements for customers capturing on multiple sites and provides field teams with new tools to strengthen coordination with VDC and larger project teams.

OpenSpace technology enables builders to capture jobsites with unmatched speed, collaborate with new visibility and insights, and make informed decisions—all on the world's most reliable platform. By replacing manual documentation methods, customers are reducing travel costs by 50% and avoiding destructive investigations that can cost tens of thousands of dollars each. Also, streamlined documentation, workflows, and communication improve coordination, saving hours daily and speeding projects to completion. The new customer-driven features unlock additional efficiency gains by further simplifying the work of the built world.

"It has been very rewarding for us to have OpenSpace as a valued partner," says Gerard O'Donnell, Superintendent at Lendlease. "With so many other companies in the industry cutting back on customer support and being inflexible with their platforms, it's really refreshing to work with OpenSpace because the team listens to us, works with us to improve and adapt the product to our needs, and always delivers with a product that helps us to do our jobs more efficiently."

Used by more than 133,000 construction professionals on over 23,000 projects around the world, OpenSpace has become the automated jobsite documentation solution of choice for builders with projects of all shapes and sizes, whether a quick renovation or a multi-year megaproject.

The latest release from OpenSpace includes features that enable greater ease of use in the field:

The newest version of the OpenSpace mobile app, available on iOS and Android, includes the addition of BIM Compare , allowing field teams to view their model side-by-side with actual site conditions and navigate models easily without needing to be VDC experts. In addition, new capture heatmaps show which areas of the jobsite have been previously captured and which areas have been missed to ensure an entire site is documented.

, allowing field teams to view their model side-by-side with actual site conditions and navigate models easily without needing to be VDC experts. In addition, new show which areas of the jobsite have been previously captured and which areas have been missed to ensure an entire site is documented. The new QuickConnect feature (a first in the industry) provides a fast way to connect cameras to the mobile app (including Insta360 One X3, Insta360 OneRS 1-Inch Camera, Insta360 One X, Insta360 One X2, Insta360 One R, Ricoh Theta Z1, and Garmin VIRB).

feature (a first in the industry) provides a fast way to connect cameras to the mobile app (including Insta360 One X3, Insta360 1-Inch Camera, Insta360 One X, Insta360 One X2, Insta360 One R, Ricoh Theta Z1, and Garmin VIRB). With Field Notes, project teams can visually collaborate by adding notes in context within the 360° image capture and share the information in just a few clicks. Enhancements include custom safety and environment tags, a "closed" status designation, and a search feature—all of which help project teams take action on what they see on-site, with customizable statuses and tags coming soon.

Features in this release also improve coordination between the field and office/VDC teams:

New advanced image enhancement capabilities allow for brightening, noise reduction, and other post-processing improvements to captured images, reducing the need to revisit the site or perform another capture to investigate an area more closely.





capabilities allow for brightening, noise reduction, and other post-processing improvements to captured images, reducing the need to revisit the site or perform another capture to investigate an area more closely. A new sheet overlay feature in the popular BIM Compare tool lets customers view drawings overlaid on the model so they can view notes from the drawing such as door and room tags and dimensions from their desks or on-site via the mobile app. To date, customers have uploaded more than 8,000 BIM models in more than 1.7 TB of model files, and half of all OpenSpace captures occur on projects with an active BIM.

New administrative and power-user features support customers' expanded use of OpenSpace across multiple projects:



Bulk user uploads , project sorting, and new user interface improvements all make OpenSpace faster and easier to navigate and use.





, project sorting, and new user interface improvements all make OpenSpace faster and easier to navigate and use. The new Admin Reports feature makes it easy to track adoption and usage across the organization and quickly correct lapses in capture cadence to ensure data quality.

"Making our customers successful is our primary objective, and we deeply value their input as we continue to develop innovative ways to make their jobs easier and maximize the return on their reality capture investment," says Neel Sheth, VP of Product at OpenSpace. "When our customers speak, we listen."

To learn more about OpenSpace reality capture, visit https://www.openspace.ai/ . For any inquiries or to see OpenSpace in action, request a demo .

About OpenSpace

OpenSpace , the global leader in reality capture and AI-powered analytics, empowers construction and real estate companies of every size to create an interactive 360° digital view of their built environment. Customers such as JLL, AECOM, and RG Construction have used OpenSpace to operate more efficiently and reduce risk, capturing more than 15 billion square feet of imagery from construction projects across thousands of sites in more than 91 countries. To learn more, visit www.openspace.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

