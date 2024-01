Latest Tesla China Rival Xiaomi's First EV May Not Be So Cheap As Expected

The top model of Xiaomi Corporation (OTC:XIACY) first entry into the EV market, the Xiaomi SU7, is reportedly priced at approximately $50,350, as per Chinese media reports.What Happened: According to CnEVPost, the highest variant of the Xiaomi SU7 will be priced at RMB 361,400 ($50,350) including insurance, as per local media outlet Jiemian, which cited an unnamed source from a “major” insurance company.The entire range of the vehicle is expected to be priced between RMB 250,000 ($35,230) and RMB 370,000. The SU7, equipped with a CATL lithium ternary battery, can reach a maximum speed of 265 kmph. However, this pricing information is still awaiting official confirmation from Xiaomi.Wang Hua, head of Xiaomi’s PR division, revealed on Weibo that some vehicles are being licensed as part of sales, delivery, and service procedures. He did not comment on the rumored pricing of the SU7.First unveiled in late December, the Xiaomi SU7’s pricing details were not shared. For context, Tesla‘s Model 3 sedan in China starts ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel