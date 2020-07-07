Latin America and Caribbean Furniture Market Assessment 2020 - Market Analysis, Main Trading Partners, Major Urban Markets, and Industry Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Furniture Outlook for Latin America and the Caribbean" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total furniture market size in Latin America and the Caribbean currently exceeds USD 16 billion. The largest 5 markets are Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The aim of this report is to provide a background analysis of the furniture market in Latin America and the Caribbean (28 considered countries) through a rich collection of key figures that include 2019 preliminary estimates of furniture basic data (production, consumption, imports, exports) by country and by geographical area, main trading partners, major urban markets for furniture in the area and furniture market forecasts up to 2021 by country.

For each of the 28 considered countries, the study provides a summary data table including:

Country's furniture market size (apparent consumption) in 2019

Forecasts on the evolution of furniture market 2020 and 2021, based on the analysis of furniture industry dynamics and of macro-economic indicators

Value of total furniture produced in the Country in 2019

Imports and exports of furniture in 2019

Main countries of origin of furniture imports and main countries of destination of furniture exports

Additional socio-economic indicators: Total household consumption expenditure, Total GNP at purchasing power parity, Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity, Urban population, internet users and mobile cellular subscriptions

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broad Latin American context

Geographical area included:

South America (12 countries) : Argentina , Bolivia , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Ecuador , Guyana , Paraguay , Peru , Suriname, Uruguay , Venezuela

(12 countries) : , , , , , , , , , Suriname, , Central America and Mexico (8 countries) : Belize , Costa Rica , El Salvador , Guatemala , Honduras , Mexico , Nicaragua , Panama

and (8 countries) : , , , , , , , The Caribbean (7 countries plus the Eastern Caribbean group of 6 countries): Bahamas , Barbados , Cuba , Dominican Republic , Haiti , Jamaica , Trinidad and Tobago . The Eastern Caribbean countries are Antigua and Barbuda , Dominica , Grenada , Saint Kitts and Nevis , Saint Lucia , Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Key Topics Covered



PART I - OVERVIEW OF THE FURNITURE SECTOR IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN



INTRODUCTION

Basic economic data and furniture consumption in the area

THE FURNITURE MARKET IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Furniture consumption value and consumption breakdown by region

South America

Central America

The Caribbean

MAJOR URBAN MARKETS FOR FURNITURE IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Large urban markets ranked by population and Main cities in Latin America and the Caribbean

FURNITURE IMPORTS

Furniture imports value and imports breakdown by region

Major importers 2015-2019

Origin of furniture imports for 10 main importing countries

FURNITURE PRODUCTION

Furniture production in the whole are and by country

THE OUTLOOK FOR FURNITURE CONSUMPTION

Furniture market forecasts 2020 and 2021

PART II - FURNITURE INDICATORS

Overview of the furniture sector in Latin America and the Caribbean and by country. Alphabetical order and ranking by size of imports.

FURNITURE TRADE. EXPORTS AND IMPORTS

Destination of furniture exports. Ranking by size of exports

Origin of furniture imports. Ranking by size of imports

COUNTRY TABLES

For each considered country ( Argentina , Bahamas , Barbados , Belize , Bolivia , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Costa Rica , Cuba , Dominican Republic , Eastern Caribbean States, Ecuador , El Salvador , Guatemala , Guyana , Haiti , Honduras , Jamaica , Mexico , Nicaragua , Panama , Paraguay , Peru , Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago , Uruguay , Venezuela )

, , , , , , , , , , , Eastern Caribbean States, , , , , , , , , , , , , Suriname, , , ) Furniture market size 2019

Furniture market forecasts 2020-2021

Furniture production 2019

Furniture Imports and exports 2019

Furniture trading partners: origin of furniture imports and destination of furniture exports

Socio-economic indicators and Rankings

APPENDIX - NOTES, PRESENTATION CONVENTIONS, CLASSIFICATION OF COUNTRIES

