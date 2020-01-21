Latin America Electric Vehicle Market Outlook to 2025 - Emerging New Mobility Business Models Present Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of the Latin American Electric Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The years 2018-2019 represented an inflection point for the nascent Latin American market of electric vehicles (EVs).

Local governments have incorporated into their agenda the notion of "electro-mobility"; utility companies, amongst other players, are developing charging infrastructure projects across the region; and the number of xEV models made available on the market is gradually expanding across multiple countries led by various OEMs.

From merely 23.4 thousand HEVs and 3.7 thousand BEVs + PHEVs commercialized in 2018, the Latin American market will grow to more than 114.7 thousand HEVs, 20.3 thousand PHEVs and 23.3 thousand BEVs in 2025.

In this research service, researchers have analyzed the emerging market for hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in 9 Latin American countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and Uruguay).



Crucial factors impacting the market, distinctive trends, challenges, and market growth opportunities for OEMs are discussed in depth.



This study compares the different regulatory frameworks; public and private incentives; the impact of other potential competitive alternative powertrains in the region; the convergence between EV market and clean power generation potential in the region; the role of civil associations; major infrastructure projects in the region; and the rise of electric micro-mobility services.

Key Latin American trends are analyzed, such as the rise of the electric bus market in more than 30 cities, electric taxi pilot tests, BEV fleets across the region, ICE-to-BEV retrofitting start-ups, EV carsharing initiatives, and local companies developing electric micro-cars and BEV related technology.

Moreover, an in-depth analysis of each country's e-mobility roadmap and forecast by technology is provided, including a discussion on existing regulations, available products in the market and infrastructure projects.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current xEV market scenario in Latin American countries? Which players are currently active and what are the overall market sales by country and technology (HEV, PHEV, and BEV)?

What is the current regulatory scenario regarding xEV incentives and their promotion in Latin American countries? Which countries present the most advanced legislations or pilot initiatives?

Are there any region-specific trends that may help understand how the EV market will develop in upcoming years (e.g., ICE-to-EV retrofitting initiatives or the e-bus market)?

How is the electromobility trend converging with other growing new mobility solutions and services being introduced in the region (e.g., carsharing or micro-mobility services)?

What's the forecast market size for xEV technologies in Latin America towards 2025?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Factors Impacting the Latin American Electromobility Market

Latin American Electromobility Market Trends Analyzed

Latin America -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Latin America -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast xEV Ecosystem in Latin America

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Research Scope, Objectives, Background and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Definitions and Segmentation

Vehicle Segmentation

EV Definitions

Factors Impacting the Latin American Electromobility Market

Consolidation of Regulatory Frameworks and Private Initiatives

Emission Standards and Other Alternative Powertrains

Cleaner Power Generation Policy and EV Market Convergence

Major EV Charging Infrastructure Projects

Civil Associations and NPOs

New Urban Mobility-Rise of Electric Micromobility in Latin America

Latin American Electromobility Market-Trend Analysis

Trend 1-Rise of Electric Bus Market and Prioritization of Public Transit

Trend 2-Electric Taxi Programs in Latin American Cities

Trend 3-BEV Fleets Across Latin America

Trend 4-Gradual Increase in xEV Offerings

Trend 5-Regional Automotive Industry and xEV Manufacturing

Trend 6-Locally Designed Fully Electric Micro-cars

Trend 7-ICE-to-BEV Retrofitting Start-ups Across Latin America

Trend 8-New Urban Mobility: BEV Carsharing in Latin America

Latin American EV Market Analysis by Country

Argentina-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Argentina-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Argentina -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Argentina -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Brazil-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Brazil-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Brazil -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Brazil -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Chile-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Chile-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Chile -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Chile -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Colombia-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Colombia-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Colombia -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Colombia -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Costa Rica-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Costa Rica-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Costa Rica -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Costa Rica -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Ecuador-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Ecuador-Regulatory Environment & Private Projects

Ecuador -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Ecuador -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Mexico-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Mexico-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Mexico -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Mexico -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Paraguay-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Paraguay-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Paraguay -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Paraguay -xEV Parc Forecast

-xEV Parc Forecast Uruguay-Electromobility Roadmap Highlights

Uruguay-Regulatory Environment and Private Projects

Uruguay -xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology

-xEV Unit Sales Forecast by Technology Uruguay -xEV Parc Forecast

Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity 1-Emerging New Mobility Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2-Countries of High Potential

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Conclusion and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

