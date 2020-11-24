|
24.11.2020 17:33:00
Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts 'El Espíritu De América Latina', A Collection of Local Hero Restaurants
In one of the most challenging times for the sector, the collection celebrates establishments that have had a positive impact on their local communities and cuisines
MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To spotlight the region's broad and diverse gastronomic scene and to support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces El Espíritu de América Latina, an unranked collection of restaurants that have had a positive impact on their communities and local cuisines, whether during the recent crisis or over a sustained period of time.
Featuring establishments in 43 cities across 17 countries and covering more than 9,000km from Monterrey in the north of Mexico to Puerto Natales in the south of Chile, El Espíritu de América Latina reflects the region's diversity, rich culinary traditions, and ancestral cuisines. Aimed at uplifting and celebrating the broad range of restaurants that represent the true spirit of Latin America, this unranked selection will sit alongside the eighth edition of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday 3rd December.
William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, it is an honor to bring El Espíritu de América Latina to life. These are restaurants that sit at the heart of their communities, helping to nourish diners, bring people together and foster a sense of solidarity and togetherness in such difficult times. You'll find that this collection celebrates not only restaurants that have contributed to their country's gastronomic scene, but also those that have gone above and beyond for their communities. We see them as representing and embodying the spirit of Latin American hospitality."
El Espíritu de América Latina reflects a wide range of establishments from traditional, long-standing culinary institutions that are a centerpiece of society, like Chifa Titi in Lima, Peru and El Jarocho in Mexico City, Mexico, to pioneering restaurants that are rediscovering and elevating indigenous cuisines, such as Sikwa in San José, Costa Rica and Pakuri in Asunción, Paraguay. Other featured establishments have set up emergency operations to feed their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Café San Juan in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Mãos de Maria in São Paulo, Brazil.
Here is the full list of restaurants that are part of El Espíritu de América Latina, presented in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna:
Argentina
Café San Juan, Buenos Aires
Catalino, Buenos Aires
Corte Comedor, Buenos Aires
Pulpería Quilapán, Buenos Aires
Glotón Bar de Carnes, Córdoba
El Botellón, Mendoza
Bolivia
Ali Pacha, La Paz
Popular Cocina Boliviana, La Paz
Brazil
Banzeiro, Manaus
Altar, Cozinha Ancestral, Recife
Aconchego Carioca, Rio de Janeiro
Ori, Salvador
Mãos de Maria, São Paulo
Capim Santo, Trancoso
Chile
Aurora, Antofagasta
Lenga, Puerto Natales
El Rancho de Doña María, Santiago
La Calma, Santiago
La Caperucita y El Lobo, Valparaíso
Colombia
Elvia Cocina Local, Barichara
Chichería Demente, Bogotá
Plaza de la Perseverancia, Bogotá
Sambombi, Medellín
Mestizo Cocina de Origen, Mesitas del Colegio
La Vereda Cocina de Origen, Pasto
Costa Rica
Al Mercat, San José
Sikwa, San José
Ecuador
Dos Sucres, Cuenca
Anker by Urko, Quito
El Salnés Gastro-Picantería, Quito
El Salvador
El Xolo Taquería, San Salvador
Hacienda Real, San Salvador
Guatemala
Diacá, Guatemala City
Flor de Lis, Guatemala City
Honduras
Hacienda San Lucas, Copán Ruinas
El Patio, Tegucigalpa
Mexico
El Jarocho, Mexico City
Los Panchos, Mexico City
Meroma, Mexico City
Milk Pizzeria, Monterrey
Casa Oaxaca, Oaxaca
El Mural de Los Poblanos, Puebla
Nicaragua
Asados Doña Tania, Managua
Harvest, Managua
Panama
Receta Michilá, Bocas del Toro
Fonda Lo Que Hay, Panama City
Paraguay
Bastardo, Cocina Sin Raíces, Asunción
El Bolsi, Asunción
El Café de Acá, Asunción
Pakuri, Asunción
Peru
La Nueva Palomino, Arequipa
Al Toke Pez, Lima
Chifa Titi, Lima
Huerta-Chinén, Lima
Chuncho, Ollantaytambo, Cusco
La Patarashca, Tarapoto
Uruguay
Bar Tinkal, Montevideo
Café Misterio, Montevideo
Jacinto, Montevideo
Lo de Tere, Punta del Este
Venezuela
Barriga Llena Corazón Contento, Caracas
El Comedor, Caracas
Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, says: "At S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, we are committed to help unite people using the power of food and hospitality. El Espíritu de América Latina, presented in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, is proof of the power of shared meals as it shines a light on restaurants that are not only fighting for their own businesses to stay afloat in challenging times, but also helping others who need feeding the most."
In the spirit of collaboration, the collection was created based on the recommendations from the chefs of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy Chairs, and trusted gourmands in the region. Extensive research was conducted so that each country in the region would be fairly represented. El Espíritu de América Latina is arranged by country and unranked to celebrate each restaurant – and what it symbolizes for its region – equally. For more information on the restaurants of El Espíritu de América Latina, click here; or access the video here.
The virtual countdown of the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be available to view on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV channel on YouTube on 3rd December, premiering at 15:00 MX; 16:00 CO/PE; 18:00 AR/BR/CL.
In the week leading up to the virtual unveiling, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants will also host a series of special programs across its social media channels. LatAm Live will see some of the region's leading chefs interviewed on Instagram, including Renzo Garibaldi of Osso in Lima (26th November), Helena Rizzo of Maní in São Paulo (27th November) and Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil in Mexico City (1st December). Two editions of #50BestBites will premiere on Facebook on 25th November and 2nd December to discuss the pandemic, tackling hunger and forging culinary solidarity across Latin America. Check 50 Best's social media channels for full details.
Notes to editors
About William Reed Business Media
The list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, now in its eighth edition, is published by William Reed Business Media, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2013. William Reed Business Media is responsible for 50 Best: organizing the awards, collecting the votes, and producing the list. The 50 Best organization aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity, and discovery and help drive positive change.
About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main sponsors of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.
Other partners
- Miele – Official Home Appliances Partner; sponsor of the Miele One To Watch Award
- American Express – Official Credit Card Partner, sponsor of the American Express Icon Award
- Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award
- Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner, sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award
- Flor deCaña – Official Rum Partner, sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award
- Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner, sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award
- Illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner, sponsor of the Highest Climber Award
Results
The best way to follow the announcement of the list and individual awards is via 50 Best's social media channels:
- Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/LatinAmericas50BestRestaurants
- Follow on Instagram: @TheWorlds50Best
- Follow on Twitter: @TheWorlds50Best #LatAm50Best
- Subscribe to 50 Best's YouTube channel: Worlds50Best
Note to media: To register for and access the 50 Best media centre, please visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/latinamerica/en/mediacentre/media-contacts.html
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj8e4pyytH0&feature=youtu.be
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341824/Latin_America_50_Best_Restaurants_Logo.jpg
Media Contacts
Rebecca Charur/Felicia Arguello
Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com
+1 (305) 860-1000
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-americas-50-best-restaurants-debuts-el-espiritu-de-america-latina-a-collection-of-local-hero-restaurants-301179882.html
SOURCE Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erklimmt erstmals 30.000 Punkte-Marke -- ATX stärker -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Märkte schließen mehrheitlich höher
An der Wall Street herrscht am Dienstag Kauflaune. Am heimischen Markt werden am Dienstag Zuschläge verbucht. Auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Plus. In Asien wurden derweil vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.