Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts 'El Espíritu De América Latina', A Collection of Local Hero Restaurants

In one of the most challenging times for the sector, the collection celebrates establishments that have had a positive impact on their local communities and cuisines

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To spotlight the region's broad and diverse gastronomic scene and to support the recovery of the hospitality sector, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants – in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna – announces El Espíritu de América Latina, an unranked collection of restaurants that have had a positive impact on their communities and local cuisines, whether during the recent crisis or over a sustained period of time.

Featuring establishments in 43 cities across 17 countries and covering more than 9,000km from Monterrey in the north of Mexico to Puerto Natales in the south of Chile, El Espíritu de América Latina reflects the region's diversity, rich culinary traditions, and ancestral cuisines. Aimed at uplifting and celebrating the broad range of restaurants that represent the true spirit of Latin America, this unranked selection will sit alongside the eighth edition of the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on Thursday 3rd December.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "On behalf of the 50 Best team, it is an honor to bring El Espíritu de América Latina to life. These are restaurants that sit at the heart of their communities, helping to nourish diners, bring people together and foster a sense of solidarity and togetherness in such difficult times. You'll find that this collection celebrates not only restaurants that have contributed to their country's gastronomic scene, but also those that have gone above and beyond for their communities. We see them as representing and embodying the spirit of Latin American hospitality."

El Espíritu de América Latina reflects a wide range of establishments from traditional, long-standing culinary institutions that are a centerpiece of society, like Chifa Titi in Lima, Peru and El Jarocho in Mexico City, Mexico, to pioneering restaurants that are rediscovering and elevating indigenous cuisines, such as Sikwa in San José, Costa Rica and Pakuri in Asunción, Paraguay. Other featured establishments have set up emergency operations to feed their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, such as Café San Juan in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Mãos de Maria in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here is the full list of restaurants that are part of El Espíritu de América Latina, presented in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna:

Argentina Café San Juan, Buenos Aires Catalino, Buenos Aires Corte Comedor, Buenos Aires Pulpería Quilapán, Buenos Aires Glotón Bar de Carnes, Córdoba El Botellón, Mendoza

Bolivia Ali Pacha, La Paz

Manq'a, La Paz Popular Cocina Boliviana, La Paz

Brazil Banzeiro, Manaus Altar, Cozinha Ancestral, Recife Aconchego Carioca, Rio de Janeiro Ori, Salvador Mãos de Maria, São Paulo Capim Santo, Trancoso

Chile Aurora, Antofagasta

5ta Cordillera, Los Andes Lenga, Puerto Natales El Rancho de Doña María, Santiago La Calma, Santiago La Caperucita y El Lobo, Valparaíso

Colombia Elvia Cocina Local, Barichara Chichería Demente, Bogotá Plaza de la Perseverancia, Bogotá Sambombi, Medellín Mestizo Cocina de Origen, Mesitas del Colegio La Vereda Cocina de Origen, Pasto

Costa Rica Al Mercat, San José Sikwa, San José

Ecuador Dos Sucres, Cuenca

Muyu, Galapagos Anker by Urko, Quito El Salnés Gastro-Picantería, Quito

El Salvador El Xolo Taquería, San Salvador Hacienda Real, San Salvador

Guatemala Diacá, Guatemala City Flor de Lis, Guatemala City

Honduras Hacienda San Lucas, Copán Ruinas El Patio, Tegucigalpa

Mexico El Jarocho, Mexico City Los Panchos, Mexico City Meroma, Mexico City Milk Pizzeria, Monterrey Casa Oaxaca, Oaxaca El Mural de Los Poblanos, Puebla

Nicaragua Asados Doña Tania, Managua Harvest, Managua

Panama Receta Michilá, Bocas del Toro Fonda Lo Que Hay, Panama City

Paraguay Bastardo, Cocina Sin Raíces, Asunción El Bolsi, Asunción El Café de Acá, Asunción Pakuri, Asunción

Peru La Nueva Palomino, Arequipa Al Toke Pez, Lima Chifa Titi, Lima Huerta-Chinén, Lima Chuncho, Ollantaytambo, Cusco La Patarashca, Tarapoto

Uruguay Bar Tinkal, Montevideo Café Misterio, Montevideo Jacinto, Montevideo Lo de Tere, Punta del Este

Venezuela Barriga Llena Corazón Contento, Caracas El Comedor, Caracas

Moreno, Caracas



Stefano Bolognese, Sanpellegrino International Business Unit Director, says: "At S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, we are committed to help unite people using the power of food and hospitality. El Espíritu de América Latina, presented in association with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, is proof of the power of shared meals as it shines a light on restaurants that are not only fighting for their own businesses to stay afloat in challenging times, but also helping others who need feeding the most."

In the spirit of collaboration, the collection was created based on the recommendations from the chefs of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Academy Chairs, and trusted gourmands in the region. Extensive research was conducted so that each country in the region would be fairly represented. El Espíritu de América Latina is arranged by country and unranked to celebrate each restaurant – and what it symbolizes for its region – equally. For more information on the restaurants of El Espíritu de América Latina, click here; or access the video here.

The virtual countdown of the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2020, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be available to view on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and the 50 Best Restaurants TV channel on YouTube on 3rd December, premiering at 15:00 MX; 16:00 CO/PE; 18:00 AR/BR/CL.

In the week leading up to the virtual unveiling, Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants will also host a series of special programs across its social media channels. LatAm Live will see some of the region's leading chefs interviewed on Instagram, including Renzo Garibaldi of Osso in Lima (26th November), Helena Rizzo of Maní in São Paulo (27th November) and Jorge Vallejo of Quintonil in Mexico City (1st December). Two editions of #50BestBites will premiere on Facebook on 25th November and 2nd December to discuss the pandemic, tackling hunger and forging culinary solidarity across Latin America. Check 50 Best's social media channels for full details.

Notes to editors

About William Reed Business Media

The list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, now in its eighth edition, is published by William Reed Business Media, which also publishes The World's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2002, and Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, launched in 2013. William Reed Business Media is responsible for 50 Best: organizing the awards, collecting the votes, and producing the list. The 50 Best organization aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity, and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the main sponsor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the main sponsors of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Other partners

Miele – Official Home Appliances Partner; sponsor of the Miele One To Watch Award

– Official Home Appliances Partner; sponsor of the Miele One To Watch Award American Express – Official Credit Card Partner, sponsor of the American Express Icon Award

– Official Credit Card Partner, sponsor of the American Express Icon Award Estrella Damm – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

– Official Beer Partner; sponsor of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award Gin Mare – Official Gin Partner, sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

– Official Gin Partner, sponsor of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award Flor de Caña – Official Rum Partner, sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

– Official Rum Partner, sponsor of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award Aspire Lifestyles – Official Concierge Partner, sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award

– Official Concierge Partner, sponsor of the Highest New Entry Award Illycaffè – Official Coffee Partner, sponsor of the Highest Climber Award

Results

The best way to follow the announcement of the list and individual awards is via 50 Best's social media channels:

Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/LatinAmericas50BestRestaurants

facebook.com/LatinAmericas50BestRestaurants Follow on Instagram: @TheWorlds50Best

@TheWorlds50Best Follow on Twitter: @TheWorlds50Best #LatAm50Best

@TheWorlds50Best Subscribe to 50 Best's YouTube channel: Worlds50Best

Note to media: To register for and access the 50 Best media centre, please visit: https://www.theworlds50best.com/latinamerica/en/mediacentre/media-contacts.html

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj8e4pyytH0&feature=youtu.be

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341824/Latin_America_50_Best_Restaurants_Logo.jpg







Media Contacts

Rebecca Charur/Felicia Arguello

Latam50BestMedia@jeffreygroup.com

+1 (305) 860-1000

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-americas-50-best-restaurants-debuts-el-espiritu-de-america-latina-a-collection-of-local-hero-restaurants-301179882.html

SOURCE Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants