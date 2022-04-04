Latin Gin, The World's Ultra Luxurious Premium Gin, Makes Its U.S. Debut In Florida And Is Poised To Become A Leader In The Premium Spirit Industry

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to distribute the new, ultra-premium gin throughout Florida with four distinguished expressions

MIAMI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium spirit Latin Gin announces its U.S. launch, debuting, initially, in Florida. Latin Gin offers four expressions: Latin Spice, Latin Lover, Latin Secco and Latin Beach. Each is inspired by elements of the Latin lifestyle and all are available for purchase throughout Florida through Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Latin Gin is also available in Spain and the islands of Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca and for shipping to select U.S. cities through online ordering.

Created by Co-Founder Ivania Sher, Latin Gin was conceived of as an ideal choice for modern-day gin drinkers. Sher grew up in El Salvador amongst a family of international diplomats; she witnessed her parents entertain guests from around the world with beautiful, inventive cocktails. With this catalyst, she decided to create a premium gin from a female and worldly perspective. The result? A smooth, vibrant spirit, which may be consumed neat, on the rocks, or crafted into creative beverages.

"I understand the modern gin drinker, because I am one. I wanted to create a premium spirit that feels fresh, contemporary and versatile," says Sher. "South Florida is the gateway to The Americas, and what better region to launch a Latin-inspired premium gin than here. We look forward to working with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to continue expanding Latin Gin across the country."

Distilled in the foothills of the Italian Alps, Latin Gin is a work of modern craftsmanship. It is produced by a family-owned business that has perfected the art of spirit-making for over a century. The gin encompasses the dynamism of Latin culture and incorporates thoughtfully sourced ingredients and flavors. Each of its four expressions conveys a love story, taking consumers on a journey of passion, romance, tradition and joy.

Latin Spice

Latin Spice Premium Gin is sophisticated and seductive. It is well-balanced, with warm Calabrian chili pepper notes that linger on the palate. It is inspired by the passion and the spark of a newly formed romance. Latin Spice is a great choice for classic, balanced cocktails such as the Last Word, Alexander, and Hanky Panky.

Latin Lover

Latin Lover Premium Gin is infused with strawberries and roses. Soft, romantic and pink-tinged, Latin Lover embodies its name with a sweet taste and aroma. It is inspired by a blossoming love. This spirit is designed with fruit-forward cocktails in mind, and mixes well in recipes for: French Martinis, Clover Clubs, and Cosmopolitans.

Latin Secco

Latin Secco Premium Gin is a fresh interpretation of the spirit's classic tones. Infused with authentic Italian juniper and blended with the water of Mont Blanc, it is inspired by the tradition of Latin culture. The profile is balanced and smooth, allowing for a variety of options for blending in cocktails. Latin Secco is perfect for traditional gin combinations, such as a Vesper Martini, a Sherry Martini or a Negroni.

Latin Beach

Latin Beach Premium Gin reveals a touch of citrus with each sip. As refreshing as a beautiful summer day at your favorite beach, Latin Beach embodies a tropical escape. The flavor profile includes passion fruit, coconut, papaya, and mango. This taste of ripe fruit transports the consumer to a secluded seaside with each sip. Latin Beach pairs perfectly with other tropical flavors in cocktails like a punch or piña colada.

Latin Gin is crafted with the utmost care, creating a premium gin worthy of sophisticated moments. It is housed in an iconic glass bottle befitting its artful blend. The sculptural design of the bottle, in red, pink, dark and light blue hues, is crafted from extra fine flint glass–the most premium in the world–and invokes the opulence of the Art Deco era.

Latin Gin is currently available for purchase at select liquor stores throughout Florida. It also ships to select states via online purchases at www.latingin.com . For a complete list of stores please visit the website. For additional information and up-to-date news please follow on social media @LatinGin.

