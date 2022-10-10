LATINA Style Inc. recognized Aflac as one of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. for the 23rd time

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the United States, has been named to the 2022 LATINA Style 50 Report — The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. The insurer landed at No. 16 on the prestigious list, considered the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

"Since our founding in 1955, Aflac has been rooted in a culture of care best illustrated by our long-standing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, not only because it makes sense from a business perspective, but because it is simply the right thing to do," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "We are pleased to receive this coveted recognition by LATINA Style for the 23rd time, acknowledging our purposeful efforts to foster an inclusive workplace where our employees feel welcomed and can excel."

According to Aflac's 2021 Employee Engagement Survey, 91% of employees believe Aflac has created an environment where people with diverse backgrounds can succeed. The company boasts 66% of its workforce are women and nearly half are people of color. Additionally, 64% of Aflac Incorporated's board of directors are either people of color, women or both. Last year, the company also earmarked 72% of corporate donations to minority-based causes, addressing issues of food insecurities and health inequities in underserved communities.

"Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer," said Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc.

The annual awards ceremony honoring the LATINA Style 50 Companies will take place in May 2023 during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com.

Learn more about Aflac's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at https://esg.aflac.com.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 16th consecutive year. Also in 2021, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). In 2022, Aflac Incorporated was included on Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 21st time and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

