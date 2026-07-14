Lattice Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 878255 / ISIN: US5184151042
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14.07.2026 20:56:02
Lattice Semiconductor CEO Ford Tamer Sells Shares. What Does This Mean for Investors?
Ford Tamer, President & CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), reported the disposal of 1,566 shares of common stock at $137.44 per share on July 10, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing. This transaction was non-discretionary and executed to cover tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($137.44); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($137.44).Lattice Semiconductor, established in 1983 and headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon, is a specialized semiconductor design company with approximately 1,174 employees focused on FPGA and programmable logic solutions. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with a one-year share price appreciation of 150.35%, reflecting strong investor confidence in its technology differentiation and market positioning. Lattice's competitive advantage derives from its specialized FPGA architectures optimized for power efficiency and cost-effectiveness, enabling the company to address emerging applications in edge computing, 5G infrastructure, and industrial IoT markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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