|
31.07.2023 22:16:54
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $50.6 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $44.5 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.5 million or $0.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $190.1 million from $161.4 million last year.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $50.6 Mln. vs. $44.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $190.1 Mln vs. $161.4 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $187 to $197 mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!