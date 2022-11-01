01.11.2022 03:06:02

Lattice Semiconductor Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) reported that its third quarter net income climbed to $46.36 million or $0.33 per share from $26.74 million or $0.19 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48 compared to $0.28 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue grew to $172.51 million from $131.91 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $170 million and $180 million. Analysts expect revenue of $169.51 million for the fourth quarter.

