|
01.11.2022 03:06:02
Lattice Semiconductor Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) reported that its third quarter net income climbed to $46.36 million or $0.33 per share from $26.74 million or $0.19 per share in the prior year.
Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.48 compared to $0.28 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Quarterly revenue grew to $172.51 million from $131.91 million in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter.
Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $170 million and $180 million. Analysts expect revenue of $169.51 million for the fourth quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lattice Semiconductor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Why Lattice Semiconductor Stock Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
30.10.22
|Ausblick: Lattice Semiconductor mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lattice Semiconductor Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lattice Semiconductor Corp.
|50,69
|0,00%