Lattice Semiconductor Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $28.53 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $15.99 million or $0.11 per share last year.

On adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, up from $0.19 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose 32.3% to $141.8 million from $107.2 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $134.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company now expects revenue of $141 million to $151 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $135.26 million for the quarter.

LSCC closed Tuesday's trading at $60.71, up $5.15 or 9.27%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $3.29 or 5.42% in the after-hours trading.