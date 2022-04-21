Laugh Dot Events to Provide In-Person Corporate Comedy Experiences to Support Companies that are Encouraging Employees Back to Offices

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of excelling in the virtual corporate comedy space, Laugh.Events is happy to announce a return to the office with IRLL: In Real Life Laughs.

In Real Life Laughs (IRLL) include a variety of in-person offerings from Laugh.Events– curated stand up comedy shows, improv workshops, and even educational keynotes on "The Science of Laughter," all with the purpose of spreading their mission to help people laugh more each day.

Founder Kevin Hubschmann established the company when he started hosting a monthly live comedy show on the stage of his own office in 2019. In 2020, when the pandemic hit, he shifted the company focus to virtual corporate comedy, working with organizations around the globe to establish a semblance of normalcy as their work world shifted online. Now, a few months in to 2022, the company has been invited back into physical workplaces as demand for in-person entertainment returns.

While their virtual experiences have primarily featured stand up comedians, Laugh.Events is excited to include improvisational actors in their in-person offerings via improv workshops. In these workshops, generally broken up by job position, teams will explore the skills that help improvisers succeed and learn how those same skills can translate to succeed in the workplace, and in their specific roles.

If you're looking to incorporate laughter as part of your next team event, you can find out more at laugh.events/irll .

