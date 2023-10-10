Launch Entertainment Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Leading Family Entertainment Franchise Invests in Leadership Team to Enhance Operations, Fuel Brand Growth and Drive Future Development

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment concept, has named franchise industry veteran Yvette Martinez as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

With more than twenty years of experience in the restaurant space across several senior leadership roles, Martinez was most recently the COO of Brix Holdings, a Dallas-based franchisor best known for its award-winning brands Orange Leaf, RedBrick Pizza, Red Mango, Smoothie Factory and Souper Salad. Prior to this, she was the Vice President of Operations for the same company, where she focused on supply chain mechanics and franchisee management. Joining Launch in August of 2023, Martinez is taking point on transformative changes in the operational department, including to continue upholding the highest safety and brand standards, and solidifying the foundation that Launch is built upon.

"With years in the franchising industry, I understand the importance of collaboration to meet the needs of our operators," said Martinez. "When working in previous operations roles, I've loved that no two days are the same; entertainment is synchronous with restaurants – Guests visit our parks seeking something and leave happy, which is what we strive to do across all our locations. I was attracted to the position at Launch because of the opportunity to be part of a great leadership team, while leveraging my experience to take operations to the next level. I am looking forward to working with the leadership team and all of our franchisees."

Preceding Martinez's addition to the team, the brand appointed fellow industry expert Craig Erlich as CEO in June of 2023. Erlich was most recently the President and CEO of Friendly's Restaurants, with prior experience as CEO of Brix Holdings and earlier roles at CVS, Jo-Ann Stores and KB Toys. The strategic additions to the leadership team comes after the 2020 Silver Oak Services Partners investment. All combined, this has the brand positioned to further improve franchisee support and expedite its expansion goals.

"Yvette has over 20 years of experience working in the franchise industry, and we look forward to supporting her as she brings her expertise and operational skills to this new endeavor," said Erlich. "With these proactive moves with our executive team, we are enthusiastic about initiating strategic initiatives to drive nationwide development."

With these new changes, Launch's development is lifting off. The brand recently signed agreements that stretch across the United States including markets such as San Diego, Denver, Frisco, Nashville, McKinney, Prosper, and several more in the pipeline. Launch and its franchisee partners have secured locations nationwide and multiple are under construction. Dearborn, MI is a 50,000 sq. ft. facility expected to open in November of this year. Additionally, the brand expects to have at least seven openings next year, with locations in Long Island, Lewisville, North Dallas, Clearwater, Houston, North Attleborough and Little Ferry.

"As Launch Entertainment continues nationwide expansion, we are thrilled to welcome industry veterans like Craig and Yvette to fuel the brand beyond its previous limits," said Jeff Todd, SVP of Business Development at Launch Entertainment. "Launch has a tremendous amount of momentum, and the team is just getting started."

The Launch Entertainment business model offers a scalable, multi-unit opportunity and provides a fun, dynamic, and competitive environment to further drive growth and profitability for its franchise operators. With multiple revenue streams, the concept entices customers of all ages with a thrilling experience through its various attractions and amenities.

Target markets for growth include new and existing markets around the Midwest, Northeast and Southwest, with a current emphasis on Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alabama, New Jersey, Kansas and Missouri. The brand is seeking franchise partnerships with investors wanting to diversify their portfolio through its multi-revenue stream business model. Potential franchisees are higher net-worth individuals, with $1M liquid and $2M net worth.

To learn more about the Launch Entertainment franchise opportunity, visit: https://launchfamilyentertainment.com.

About Launch Entertainment

Launch Entertainment is the leader in the indoor family entertainment segment. Founded in 2012, the concept has evolved from a trampoline park and small arcade to the ultimate family destination: a full family entertainment center offering a variety of "Awesome" attractions, a premium bar, and restaurant. The brand currently has 28 locations across 14 states, with several new locations in development. Backed by an experienced leadership team and Silver Oak Services Partners, Launch Entertainment has initiated a full-scale franchise development plan.

For more information about Launch Entertainment, visit https://launchtrampolinepark.com/. To learn more about its franchise opportunities, visit https://launchfamilyentertainment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-entertainment-announces-new-chief-operating-officer-301952564.html

