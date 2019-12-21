Launch of Air Canada Rouge's first international flights from YQB

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada Rouge's first international flight out of YQB flew to Cancún, Mexico this morning. Surrounded by a colourful decor and environment, passengers were treated to a warm welcome from Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB; David Rheault, Managing Director – Government and Community Relations at Air Canada; and Guy Marchand, General Manager – Eastern Canada Sales for Air Canada Vacations.

"We are thrilled that Air Canada has chosen to strengthen its presence in Québec City by offering international flights from YQB. By improving its winter service and adding flights to sun destinations, the airline is responding to the needs and requests of people in Québec City," stated Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "This announcement is the result of a successful and profitable partnership between Air Canada and YQB," he added.

Air Canada Rouge's flights to Cancún began this morning and will end on April 11, 2020. Flights to Punta Cana will begin on December 22, 2019, and end on April 12, 2020. These routes are flown by an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A321 in a 200-seat all-economy configuration.

Flight Departure Arrival Day AC 1776 Québec City, 08:00 Cancún, 13:00 Saturday AC 1777 Cancún, 14:00 Québec City, 18:30 Saturday AC 1772 Québec City, 08:20 Punta Cana, 13:50 Sunday AC 1773 Punta Cana, 14:50 Québec City, 18:30 Sunday

"We are delighted to offer these non-stop services to our customers in Québec City so they can treat themselves to a winter getaway in Cancún or Punta Cana. We are adding these new routes to meet an anticipated demand from customers in Québec's capital. We also hope to give them the chance to enjoy incredible vacations," stated Mark Galardo, Vice-President – Network Planning at Air Canada.

Air Canada in Québec City

With these two new routes, Air Canada will have offered nearly 1.2 million seats to the Québec City Market in 2019. Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and its regional partners operating as Air Canada Express provide some 275 flights per week between Québec City and Montréal, Sept-Îles, Gaspé, Toronto and Ottawa.

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance and development since November 1, 2000. More than a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

Air service improvement to YQB in the past six months

Air Canada has announced its first international flights from YQB for winter 2019–2020: Cancún and Punta Cana . The airline is also improving its service to Toronto by changing the type of aircraft to increase capacity during peak hours.

has announced its first international flights from YQB for winter 2019–2020: . The airline is also improving its service to by changing the type of aircraft to increase capacity during peak hours. American Airlines is launching a seasonal flight to Chicago (two airlines now serve this destination from YQB).

is launching a seasonal flight to (two airlines now serve this destination from YQB). Air Transat is increasing its capacity and frequency of flights to Paris and Fort Lauderdale for winter 2019 and summer 2020.

is increasing its capacity and frequency of flights to and for winter 2019 and summer 2020. Sunwing is adding a new Mexican destination from YQB for the winter of 2019–2020: Mazatlán .

