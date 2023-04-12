|
12.04.2023 17:03:00
Launch of new Engage 360: DEI for Nonprofit Organizations
Executive Service Corps' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Service Engage 360
CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Service Corps is pleased to offer our exclusive Engage 360 strategic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) service to nonprofit organizations. Engage 360 is a holistic service that guides organizations in building and sustaining a DEI culture that creates a sense of belonging for all stakeholders. The service utilizes a proprietary, state-of-the-art evaluation tool to assess critical areas of success and opportunity for organizations.
The Engage 360 service engagements are led by specially trained, sensitive consultants dedicated to helping organizations of every size maximize their potential. These consultants are committed to helping nonprofits engage all stakeholders in mission fulfillment.
The Executive Service Corps' DEI work began with recruiting President and CEO Rachelle Jervis in March 2016. Rachelle's passion for DEI is inspired by her late daughter Constance. Since then, the Executive Service Corps began building what is now an extensive and growing library of on-demand training and tools on a wide range of DEI topics to support Engage 360. The Executive Service Corps covers everything from state-mandated annual training to stakeholder-specific training.
Emma Jean Jamison and Dinah Rainey, Co-chairpersons of the Executive Service Corps' Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practice, stated, "We are excited to have the new Engage 360 tool available for use in advancing our non-profits to elevated levels of operation and sustainability. Thank you, Rachelle, for your continued outstanding work."
Whether you aim to ensure a culture of acceptance, mission-critical accommodations, or continuous improvement, Engage 360 is a valuable service meant for your organization. To support these efforts or learn more, visit http://www.execservicecorps.org.
Contact: Brooke Harris, Sr. Operations Coordinator, info@execservicecorps.org, (312) 880-7734
SOURCE Executive Service Corps
