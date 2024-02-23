Launch of the fifth stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the fifth stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes two buildings at Erminurme Road 2 and Erminurme Road 22 with 36 apartments, which will be completed in May 2025.

Erminurme residential buildings ( merko.ee/erminurme ) have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 48–91 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,900 euros. Merko will build parking spaces around the houses, and create greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyards.

Erminurme residential quarter is located on the border of Tartu Parish and the City of Tartu close to Estonian National Museum and Raadi Manor complex. The development project comprises of twelve 2–3-storeyed residential buildings with 224 apartments, of which 9 buildings with a total of 161 apartments have been completed.

OÜ Merko Kodud ( merko.ee/en/kodud ) is Estonia's best known and most reputable residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Indrek Tarto, Member of the Management Board of OÜ Merko Kodud, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.

Attachments