Launch of the second stage of Mežpilseta residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merks Majas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the second stage of Mežpilseta residential project in Mežciems area in Riga. One six-storey building with 47 apartments at Hipokrata St. 18 will be completed at the end of 2024.

Mežpilseta ( mezpilseta.merksmajas.lv ) residential building will have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 44 and 82 square meters and the price per square metre ranges from 2,247 to 2,630 euros.

The residential development is located in one of the greenest neighborhoods of Riga – Mežciems, in between creek Dreilinupite and a forest. The development will have outdoor parking spaces, a children’s playground, and shared use lounge and terrace area. Fenced yard together with security cameras will provide privacy and additional security for apartment owners. Each apartment owner will have a private storage space in the basement.

In 2022, three five-story buildings with 117 apartments were completed in the first phase of the apartment development project.

SIA Merks Majas ( www.merksmajas.lv ) is a residential development company in Latvia.

Additional information: Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Board member of SIA Merks Majas, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.

Attachments