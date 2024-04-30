Launch of the sixth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the construction of the sixth stage of the Uus-Veerenni residential development project in the city centre of Tallinn. As part of this, an apartment building with a total of 63 apartments will be completed in the summer of 2026.

The 8-storey energy class A building at Tiiu 14 ( merko.ee/uus-veerenni ) will have apartments ranging in size from 35 to 115 square metres, with prices starting from 4,744 euros per square metre. The apartments will have readiness for the installation of an air conditioning system, larger apartments will have the system already installed. Parking spaces with readiness for electric car charging facilities will be located on the underground level of the building. The building will be surrounded by a landscaped yard with recreation and play areas.

Since 2019, 38 buildings with 504 apartments and 20 commercial premises have been completed in Uus-Veerenni. The courtyard between the buildings of the first stage won the 2020 annual award of the Association of Landscape Architects in the courtyard category and the Uus-Veerenni park won the annual award of the Association of Landscape Architects in 2023.

As part of the Uus-Veerenni development project, up to 50 apartment buildings with nearly 1,400 new homes will be built over the years. On the properties awaiting the construction of the next stages, there is an intermediate park for community use, which offers the residents of Uus-Veerenni recreation and exercise opportunities. A kindergarten operates in the quarter, and in the future a commercial building will be added to Uus-Veerenni.

OÜ Merko Kodud ( merko.ee/en/kodud ) is Estonia's best known and most reputable residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Mr. Indrek Tarto, Member of the Management Board of OÜ Merko Kodud, phone +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.

