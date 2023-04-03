Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 17:11:00

Launch of TrueTMS Gives Small Fleets an Instant, Affordable Back Office

New transportation management system (TMS) addresses pent-up demand for technology in the Long Tail of trucking capacity.

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Tech, LLC announces the launch of the first transportation management system developed from the ground up for small fleet owners and operators.

Meet TrueTMS, a transportation management system built just for small fleet owners and independent carriers. The all-in-one platform solves problems you face daily. And it doesn’t take an IT department to implement.

Small fleets operating 20 or fewer trucks – the long tail of trucking capacity – comprise 97 percent of the more than 500,000 for-hire motor carriers registered with the DOT.

TrueTMS has a user-friendly interface and structured workflows that support all steps in the order-to-cash lifecycle of freight transactions. The cloud-native system is purposefully designed to help fleets improve driver, load, and asset management to grow revenue, profitability, and accelerate cash flow.

"Every trucking company starts out small. Our goal in developing TrueTMS is to make room for growth. We do this by removing technology roadblocks and delivering a powerful back office that streamlines and scales fleet operations," said Jared Akers, Managing Director of TrueTMS.

Core features in the software that enable small fleets to improve operating efficiency include:

  • Load Management. Users can quickly and easily assign loads to drivers, track their progress, and adjust routes as needed to maximize profitability.
  • Driver Dispatch Management. Users can optimize routes and have end-to-end visibility of load progress to ensure safe, on-time deliveries.
  • ELD Integration. TrueTMS is compatible with more than 30 ELD providers to deliver real-time visibility of assets, driver hours, and other status details for planning loads and maintaining compliance.
  • On-Demand Reporting. Fleets can access their data from user-friendly dashboards and customized reports to make better and faster decisions.

TrueTMS is simple to use, quick to implement, and integrates easily with existing software systems to fill gaps. Users can access the system anywhere on any device. The pricing model is transparent and has no contracts or hidden fees.

Visit TrueTMS.com to learn more about the features, benefits, and pricing of TrueTMS. Fleets can start a free, 30-day trial with no credit card required.

About T3 Tech  
T3 Tech, LLC  was founded in 2022 by a team of entrepreneurs. The company, with headquarters in Melbourne, Fla., is committed to meeting the technology needs of small fleet owners to profitably grow and scale their businesses for the long haul. T3 Tech provides a modern, cloud native transportation management system that automates routine, mission-critical tasks such as dispatching, load tracking, invoicing, and profit calculations. The solution is reasonably priced and includes pre-built software integrations with ELDs and other third-party applications. For more information, visit www.truetms.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-truetms-gives-small-fleets-an-instant-affordable-back-office-301788512.html

SOURCE T3 Tech LLC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trotz Ölpreisanstieg: ATX nahe der Nulllinie -- DAX erklimmt Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt notiert am Dienstag nahe der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich aufwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es auch am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen