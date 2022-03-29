Launch Servicing and Turnstile Capital Management Achieve Record Growth Ahead of Move Into New Operations Center in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Servicing and Turnstile Capital Management (TCM), loan servicing and collections divisions of Goal Solutions, are expanding in new office space to accommodate recent and future business growth.

Throughout the last year, Goal Solutions experienced record-setting growth across all of its businesses. The company, together with its Launch Servicing and Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) divisions, have steadily expanded services and clients across various asset classes including residential solar, home improvement, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, retail installment contracts, elective medical receivables and more. In addition to Launch's growth, Goal has expanded its in-house collections and recovery business within its subsidiary Turnstile Capital Management (TCM).

Matt Myers, President, said "We take a lot of pride in the achievements of our team working tirelessly with our client partners to provide an outstanding experience across technology, customer support, and data science. In this expanded operations center, our veteran and new team members can work collaboratively, remaining focused on helping our clients enter new markets, launch new products, grow market share, and optimize the performance of their portfolios."

"Launch and TCM are proud to bring new investments, jobs and opportunities to Sioux Falls and to significantly deepen our partnership with the city. This new 43,000 square foot facility provides our team the space and amenities to continue to be one of the best places to work in the Sioux Falls marketplace." said Paul Dockry, Launch's Senior Vice President. "Our new location provides a collaborative efficient space allowing for a great work environment for current and future team members ensuring our ability to grow effectively."

About Launch Servicing

Launch works with some of the largest and most prestigious lenders in the world. The company was created to help simplify the servicing process for borrowers and is dedicated to providing the latest technology so that borrowers can easily navigate the loan repayment process. Launch provides an exceptional borrower experience driven by proprietary technology, asset-class specific customization, data science and industry experience.

About Turnstile Capital Management

TCM provides a powerful inhouse and high-performance agency management model for the collection of assets and receivables. TCM leverages an internal Recovery group and extensive third-party network to consistently outperform other market competition. TCM has approximately $7 billion in assets under management and is continuously analyzing data and building custom models in order to optimize collections strategies so that more borrowers can find a path to successful repayment and client collections can be maximized.

About Goal Solutions

Since 2010 Goal Solutions has leveraged data analytics, industry expertise and proprietary technology to deliver comprehensive solutions for asset management and loan servicing, specializing in; residential solar, home improvement, personal and student finance programs. Goal provides customized solutions for each client, with innovative capabilities that support the entire asset management lifecycle. The company attributes its success to their employees' commitment and outstanding work ethic which has created an environment where each employee has an opportunity to perform to their greatest potential while also emphasizing social responsibility within the community.

Contact for Press Inquiries

Brian Cox | VP Business Development

617-680-351

bcox@goalsolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-servicing-and-turnstile-capital-management-achieve-record-growth-ahead-of-move-into-new-operations-center-in-sioux-falls-sd-301512464.html

SOURCE Goal Solutions