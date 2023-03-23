Launching an Innovative Product, PlaClin-M, for Safe Environments in the Pandemic Era.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSteri, a leading provider of disinfection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of PlaClin-M, a revolutionary device designed to help ensure a clean and safe environment in offices, commercial establishments, and public spaces. CodeSteri started from the Korean government project to combat new infectious diseases by the incumbent professor and MD of Hanyang University Emergency Medicine, Seoul.

CodeSteri, with a $4.2M grant from the Korean government, developed 'PlaClin' after 5 years of R&D efforts with top experts in related fields commencing from 2015 when Mers hit Korea hard. PlaClin was awarded as an "Innovative Product" by the Ministry of Science and ICT and patented in USA and Korea.

The PlaClin solution is widely used by public sector agencies in Korea. The ambulances run by the government gained a big increase in operational effectiveness and cost savings by reducing the wait (reuse) time of Covid-19 carrying ambulances after disinfection from 1~2 hour to 10 to 20 minutes by switching to the PlaClin solution.

PlaClin-M is a compact and easy-to-use device that can be quickly utilised in any space.

With enhanced mobility and cordless convenience, the PlaClin-M is well suited for the disinfection of cruise ships, airplanes, trains, subways, etc. where space can be easily infected with crowded people and needs to be disinfected within a short time. Such airlines as Korean Airlines, Japan Airlines, and other major airlines can benefit a lot from using innovative PlaClin solutions. If PlaClin-M is used in the disinfection of airlines, they can save a huge time in reusing the planes and cost paying to airports by reducing the disinfection time by more than half. Major cruise lines such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, etc. can enjoy mass infection-free operation with PlaClin-M. They can offer more safe travel environments to their customers and cost saving to themselves.

New infectious diseases with high mortality and contagiousness occur periodically at intervals of 3 to 4 years worldwide and are expected to repeat in the future as evidenced by Swine Flu 2009, Ebola 2013, Mers 2015, and Covid 2019. With the current saturated vaccination rate of Covid-19 and unscientific, time and labor-consuming disinfection globally, an innovative technology of PlaClin solutions well deserves attention from other governments and leading companies in the efforts to safeguard our environments from the pandemic.

PlaClin solution is eco-friendly disinfection harmless to both humans and devices, with FDA and CE certifications. It offers wide protection from cold, flu, food poisoning, and tuberculosis to high levels of sterilization in intensive care units, operating rooms, etc. "As a life-saving technology in the post Covid-19 era, the PlaClin-M is the essential device that provides safe and hygienic environments for workplaces and public spaces," said Tae Ho Lim Ph.D., founder, and CEO of CodeSteri received 4 awards from ministers and 2 CES Innovation Awards. PlaClin-M is available now for purchase on CodeSteri and amazon.com website.

JungChi Seo, PhD

misterjc69@gmail.com

+82 10 5446 4996

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launching-an-innovative-product-placlin-m-for-safe-environments-in-the-pandemic-era-301778084.html

SOURCE Codesteri