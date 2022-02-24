Launching Infosys Metaverse Foundry: Service to Accelerate Enterprises' Ability to Evolve and Execute Strategies for Virtual-Physical Interconnections

- Infosys metaverse foundry is an integral part of Infosys Living Labs that's driving the digital innovation agenda for enterprises racing to adapt to emerging priorities and market trends.

- Infosys will also take advantage of its metaverse foundry to extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse.

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys metaverse foundry to ease and fast-track enterprises' exploration of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented environments, for their customers, workplace, products and operations. Infosys metaverse foundry converges the power of domain and design expertise, platforms and digital accelerators, with strong relationships in a rich creator-partner economy. Enterprises can harness this confluence of capabilities as services on-tap, with the flexibility to ramp up and down their explorations at will. This gives them on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment, deliver signature experiences in an existing metaverse, and bring advanced AI-powered data analytics and simulations to realize their evolving aspirations as the internet evolves.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "The physical and virtual worlds are already smoothly and ubiquitously interwoven. The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space."

Infosys metaverse foundry helps enterprises navigate the metaverse by partnering with them through the Discover-Create-Scale cycle.

Discover value in the metaverse with 100+ ready-to-apply use cases and templates.

Infosys metaverse foundry puts Infosys' depth in business domains and expertise in immersive, interactive and experiential design to work for enterprises through its use cases, business cases and execution roadmaps. They harness the power of technologies like AR/VR, Blockchain, NFT, IoT, Applied AI, cybersecurity and 5G to advance value exploration in the metaverse. For example, a template that is popular with many large enterprises is for setting up an immersive retail experience where shoppers can explore a branded metaverse environment, buy products as NFTs or connect to an online checkout counter to make purchases that are delivered in the physical world.

Create and connect on the metaverse with Infosys platforms and accelerators.

Infosys Living Labs' multi-tiered digital infrastructure comprising technology, processes and people, includes several metaverse technology investments, including platforms and accelerators to build solutions and immersive experiences. They enable the rapid creation of engaging environments and digital replicas, while facilitating integration with enterprise data APIs and 360/3D asset management systems. AI and engineering platforms to build digital twins of complex physical objects are also available to drive simulations. For example, a leading pharmaceutical, with Infosys XR platform, created a digital twin of their vaccine lab enabling quality engineers to access critical vaccine culture data to make predictions and decisions. Infosys metaverse foundry can also be leveraged as a makerspace to bridge the physical-digital worlds, in all Infosys digital centers. Infosys also leveraged the XR platform to launch its own mixed reality capability to host clients in highly immersive spaces to collaborate and co-create.

Scale ideas, expand possibilities with diverse creator-partners.

With Infosys metaverse foundry, enterprises can work in tandem with any creator-partner in the Infosys Innovation Ecosystem to manage the pilot-to-production ramp up smoothly or add more choices at the prototype stage to de-risk and future-proof investments. For example, an engineering consulting company took advantage of Infosys metaverse to prototype an immersive mixed reality workbench to inspect prospective engineering construction sites rendered as rich 3D assets. The capability was evolved and scaled for global use on Azure high-performance cloud with ready support from Microsoft, a long-standing Infosys partner.

Powered by Infosys metaverse foundry, Infosys will extend its global corporate university, now on Infosys Wingspan platform, to the metaverse. This will enable the company's workforce to seamlessly switch between physical and virtual learning spaces while benefiting from engaging and serendipitous interactions with fellow learners and educators. The environment will include hybrid libraries, heuristically evolved virtual classrooms, gamified learning and digital twins to better understand complex concepts.

Several businesses have benefited from Infosys metaverse foundry.

Korey Allchin, Director of Partnership & International Business, Tennis Australia, said, "For the first time at any Grand Slam, in 2021 Infosys helped us reimagine the shopping experience at the Australian Open, by offering our fans an extended reality store. They made it possible for tennis fans to shop for all their favorite items including tees, beach towels, caps and racquets in this virtual world, and then carry these back to the real world. Seamless digital-physical connects have become more and more important in the evolution of our fan experience. At the same time, during the pandemic when travel was very restricted, Infosys helped us create the AO 2021 Virtual Hub, a digital platform targeted at our business partners where we took content and experiences from the event to the comfort of their homes and offices all around the world."

Daniel Schumacher, Head of Global IT Applications and Digital Innovation, Komatsu, said, "Our strategic foresight and transformation roadmap point to the rapid acceleration of digital ecosystems and we are looking to bring its value to all facets of our business – both as we know them today and to what we can create for the future. We are excited to partner with Infosys metaverse foundry to uncover the most significant investment we must make in the virtual world and plant seeds today that are most likely to bear fruit for our future."

Stéphane Morel, Deputy CEO, Marketing & Business Development, French Tennis Federation, said, "As our digital innovation partner, Infosys brought to tennis fans first-of-its-kind mixed reality experiences such as playing tennis on a virtual recreation of the Philippe-Chatrier court at the Infosys fan zone. During Roland-Garros, fans also got a chance to experience the thrill of their digital avatars stepping into a virtual world where they could interact with other fans in their digital forms, engage using virtual objects and even speak to each other in this space."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

