Laura Dern Kicks Off American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE Walk Season to Raise Funds to Defeat Lung Cancer

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative is uniting the nation to take a stand against lung cancer and for lung health. Award-winning actress Laura Dern is kicking off the American Lung Association's 2021 LUNG FORCE Walk season by inviting the public to join a local community Walk or join her virtual Walk team to raise funds to defeat lung cancer.

"When I was six, I lost my grandfather to lung cancer. And since then, I have lost others to this devastating disease. I want to ensure no one ever has to lose a loved one from lung cancer, and that's why I walk with the American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE," said Laura Dern. "Please join me, and sign up for the LUNG FORCE Walk, so that we can show our strength against lung cancer."

Participants may join a local community Walk or Laura Dern's LUNG FORCE Virtual Walk team by registering at LUNGFORCE.org/walks. Everyone is invited to make plans to walk for lung health, and as a virtual event, may choose their own distance and day to walk. All participants who raise $100 will receive a LUNG FORCE t-shirt, and those raising $150 or more will qualify for other incentives. The top 20 nationwide fundraisers will have the chance to meet Laura Dern at a virtual reception.

"Through our LUNG FORCE initiative, we are shining a spotlight on lung cancer as the #1 cancer killer and raising funds for lifesaving lung cancer research and program services," said American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "Thankfully we have seen an increase in survival rates largely due to new therapies advanced by research, and we must continue to fund promising research to save more lives. We are proud to stand alongside Laura Dern in support of all those facing lung cancer, and in an effort to ultimately defeat lung cancer."

Laura Dern has long been a partner and friend to the American Lung Association and currently serves as an Advisor to the American Lung Association's National Board of Directors. The Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative was launched in 2014 to unite women and their loved ones across the country to stand together against lung cancer and for lung health. Since its launch, the Lung Association has raised critical funds for research, advocacy and education, and has funded over $15M in lung cancer research.

To learn more about the American Lung Association's efforts to defeat lung cancer through research, advocacy and education, visit LUNGFORCE.org. Journalists seeking to request an interview with a lung cancer expert or researcher may contact Allison MacMunn at Media@Lung.org 312-801-7628.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT:

Allison MacMunn

American Lung Association

P: 312-801-7628

E: Media@Lung.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laura-dern-kicks-off-american-lung-associations-lung-force-walk-season-to-raise-funds-to-defeat-lung-cancer-301257506.html

SOURCE American Lung Association