Laura Mae Murphy's newly released "I Can Do This" is a brilliant read that encourages inclusivity and appreciation to everyone

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Can Do This": a highly important reminder of individual beauty and the value of acceptance and belongingness wrapped in this collection of stories. "I Can Do This" is the creation of published author Laura Mae Murphy, a writer and a mother. Upon being honorably discharged, she made law enforcement her career. She went to college on the GI Bill for criminal justice.

Murphy shares, "This book, These Stories, were intended to be used by anyone who has the ability to help these individuals fit in wherever they go. If teachers could use these stories to introduce the problem and possibly the solution to the students prior to the introduction of the student with special needs or problems, there wouldn't be so much apathy in the world.

"In using animals instead of names there is no chance of anyone misunderstanding and transferring any of these topics onto anyone specific.

"I've tried to cover as many issues as I could: communication, deafness, blindness, birth defects, epilepsy, amputees, etc. But the most important goal is acceptance. There could be role playing (i.e., someone could be the cow or the beaver or the iguana). Interaction could play an important role in getting the message across."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Mae Murphy's new book is a wonderful tool for those who possess the ability to help individuals who find it hard to find their place in the world and fit in anywhere they want to.

This also reminds them that differences do not mean that one's value is lessened for they all exist with meaning and purpose.

