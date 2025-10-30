Laureate Educatio a Aktie
WKN DE: A2DK0X / ISIN: US5186132032
30.10.2025 13:40:17
Laureate Education Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $34.5 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $85.5 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Laureate Education Inc reported adjusted earnings of $36.7 million or $0.25 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $400.2 million from $368.6 million last year.
Laureate Education Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $34.5 Mln. vs. $85.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $400.2 Mln vs. $368.6 Mln last year.
