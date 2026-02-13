Laureate Education Aktie
Laureate Education Stock Up 70% as Fund Trims $9 Million Stake Amid $1.7 Billion Revenue Outlook
First Sabrepoint Capital Management cut its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), selling 300,000 shares in Q4 2025 for an estimated $9.26 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 13, 2026, First Sabrepoint reduced its position in Laureate Education by 300,000 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $9.26 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The stake was valued at $16.84 million at quarter-end, a decrease of $8.40 million from the prior period, reflecting both trading and share price movement.Laureate Education, Inc. operates a diversified portfolio of higher education institutions with a focus on professional and technical degree programs. The company leverages a multi-channel delivery model to reach a broad student base across key Latin American markets and the United States. Its scale and established presence in these regions position it to capture demand for quality, career-oriented education.
