Laureate To Repurchase Additional $150 Mln Of Shares, Expects 2026 Results To Rise; Stock Up Over 3%

(RTTNews) - Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR), an operator of higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, said on Thursday that its Board has approved a $150 million increase to its existing share repurchase program of $250 million.

With this new authorization and taking into account the $219 million of cumulative repurchases through December 31, 2025, Laureate may repurchase up to around $181 million of its shares under the share repurchase drive. The company intends to finance the repurchases with cash on hand and debt.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and revenue, citing continued growth momentum and margin opportunities.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.95 to $2.03 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $583 million to $593 million, on revenue of $1.890 billion to $1.905 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Laureate has posted an adjusted profit of $1.72 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $518.9 million, on revenue of $1.701 billion.

LAUR was up by 3.96% at $36.49 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.