Laurel Springs School Expands Career Exploration Program, Unveils Microcourses for Upper School Students

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , a leading pioneer in online K-12 education, today announced the addition of four curriculum pathways to Find Your Drive , a career exploration program for students in grades 9 through 12. The school now provides an academic roadmap for the following career tracks:

Engineering





Law and Justice





Marketing and Communications





Visual Arts

These popular Find Your Drive pathways come as an exciting addition to Behavioral Sciences , Business and Entrepreneurship , Computer Science and Technology , and Health Sciences , which were launched in August 2019 and have already seen marked success.

"I hope that the lessons I learn through these [Business and Entrepreneurship] classes can better help me understand the social and cultural patterns around me and further aid me in achieving my goals in a field related to entrepreneurship and research," said Manasi Simhan, a senior at Laurel Springs whose interest in business and science has led her to patent an ergonomic muscle-release chair .

Similarly, Laurel Springs junior Kelechi Brendan began taking college classes at 14 years old and dreams of becoming a doctor. Following the Health Sciences pathway through Find Your Drive, Brendan will graduate from Laurel Springs with the ability to start his collegiate studies as a junior.

"Online school really changed my thinking, especially about being independent," Brendan said. "It helped me believe that I can do things on my own if I choose to do so, and it helped me be more organized because I set my own priorities."

In addition to the expanded Find Your Drive program, Laurel Springs has bolstered its Upper School curriculum with new microcourses . The three-week, interdisciplinary microcourses allow students in grades 9 through 12 to earn microcredits and explore their interests without investing months of study, providing the groundwork for future, long-term academic pursuits. Courses include:

Astounding Architecture





Fun with Physics





Science of My Sport





Strategic Money

"For students who are new to online learning or may be thinking about their academic path to college, microcourses present a unique opportunity to explore multiple subjects with a relatively small time commitment," said Megan Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "We hope that students can be deliberate, but also open-minded, with their learning in these microcourses and unlock passions that will guide them into further educational and professional pursuits."

