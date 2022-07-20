Lauren Kinch and Andrew Baumgartner Join UBS Private Wealth Management in San Francisco

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Lauren Kinch and Andrew Baumgartner have joined the firm in San Francisco. Together, Lauren and Andrew will partner with UBS advisors, Chris Clifford and Kate Kennedy, to form Labyrinth Wealth Advisors.

Labyrinth Wealth Advisors will advise and serve ultra-high net worth clients in Silicon Valley and the broader Bay Area. The 12-person team includes attorneys, CFAs®, and a CFP®, with expertise in investment management, tax optimization, estate planning, wealth transfer and family legacy.

”Lauren and Andrew are valuable additions to our team as we continue to focus on Bay Area founders, early employees, and executives,” said Todd Locicero, West Coast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Wealth creators and our ultra-high net worth clients in the Bay Area require high-caliber, experienced partners like Lauren and Andrew to help them meet their unique needs and financial goals.”

"We are committed to providing our ultra-high net worth clients with the highest level of personalized service and advice,” said John Mathews, Head of UBS Private Wealth Management. "We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of ultra-high net worth capabilities, teams like Labyrinth Wealth Advisors will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to clients in the Bay Area.”

Lauren and Andrew bring over 25 years of combined industry experience to UBS. They join the firm from BNY Mellon Wealth Management where they spent the last five years advising clients and helping develop the firm’s wealth management platform offering.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2022. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005725/en/