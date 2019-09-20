Laurence Fishburne to host an upcoming episode of "Behind The Scenes" on Organically Cultivated Products

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A popular actor from movie series such as The Matrix, Laurence Fishburne also serves as the show host of the educational series "Behind the Scenes." This is a popular series that seeks to inform its viewing audience on the many different issues that are facing modern society today. One of the new episodes is going to focus on the issues surrounding organically cultivated products. Even though these products are meant to be healthy, there are some important characteristics of this industry that consumers should know about.

A Focus on Organically Cultivated Products

The world of food and nutrition is a complicated one. Recently, there has been a push to focus on sources of nutrition that are "natural" and "organic." There is a prevailing theory that GMOs, or genetically modified organisms, are less healthy for the human body because they aren't entirely natural. The reason why GMOs have become popular is that they can provide nutrition in an inexpensive way. This has driven down the cost of food in many cases, and has made food cheaper and more accesible to some populations.

Many individuals do not like the idea of eating genetically modified food, which has led to the rise of organically cultivated products. However, there is still some debate on the cost/benefit of of organically produced food, as well as a question on what actually qualifies a food as "organic."

The program will highlight a discussion with professionals in the field to discuss the move towards organic food and how the industry will continue to evolve because of these changes.

"Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is carefully reviewed to ensure quality assurance. It has received awards recognizing its quality work.

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne